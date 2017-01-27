Yahoo Opens Up Fantasy Baseball Season

The Major League Baseball season doesn’t start until April 2 but for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball, today is opening day.
As in years past, Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is the Official Fantasy Commissioner Game of MLB.com, giving players and fans all they need to keep up with baseball including video highlights, MLB “Game of the Day,” condensed games and all of the stats you could want.
Here are other features of Yahoo Sports Fantasy Baseball:
- Yahoo Sports Fantasy Baseball Experts: Leading up to and throughout the baseball season, you can turn to Yahoo Sports for expert advice, mock drafts and ongoing fantasy tips for both season-long and daily fantasy. Experts like Andy Behrens, Brandon Funston, Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski will get you ready to dominate your draft with rankings, team-by-team previews, sleeper and bust picks and much more. Yahoo will keep you up to speed with waiver wire advice, emerging trends, recaps and reaction to breaking news so you can stay ahead of the competition in your league.
- New Features: New features this year will include a deeper player pool to draft from (10+ prospects for each team), Fearless Forecast videos, forecasting the week for players every Monday and, by popular request, you can now add players directly to IR slot from the waivers/free agents list. Finally, Yahoo will display batting order for every starting batter on team and match-up pages.
- Yahoo Sports Fantasy App: Download the award winning Yahoo Sports Fantasy app where you can easily manage your entire season from draft until championship. This season, Yahoo is adding weather data and improved research tools. For commissioners, Yahoo has already added 90% of commish tools to the app and soon all commish tools will be available for mobile users.
- Yahoo Cup: Building off the success from football and basketball season, the company is bringing the season-long daily fantasy contest The Yahoo Cup to baseball. It’s free to enter, single entry, and Yahoo will be giving out cash prizes every week throughout the season.
- Champion of Champions: Yahoo is bringing back the Champion of Champion contest this year to once again crown the best all around fantasy baseball player.
- Yahoo Fantasy Video Features: This season, Yahoo will be producing a series of features that help fantasy users target top picks, sleepers and busts to keep them ahead of the game and win their fantasy baseball draft.
- In addition, coming soon Yahoo will be producing a special mock draft among our fantasy and MLB experts.
- This season Yahoo Fantasy gurus will answer your questions via Facebook Live to help you draft and will continue guiding your journey to the top with weekly Q&As during the season. The crew will also tackle the hottest topics in Fantasy Baseball on a weekly podcast.