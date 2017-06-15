Yahoo Closes Sale, to Become Altaba

Yahoo is no longer an independent company after completing its sale to Verizon Tuesday for $4.48 billion. CEO Marissa Meyer has stepped down from Yahoo which will change its name to “Altaba Inc.” next Monday. The company’s headquarters are leaving Sunnyvale and have been relocated to New York City.

The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “YHOO” through June 16, 2017. Beginning on June 19, 2017, shares of common stock of Altaba Inc. will begin trading under the ticker symbol “AABA”. No action is required to be taken by stockholders with respect to their shares.

Following the sale of Yahoo’s Internet sites, the Company’s remaining assets consist of an approximately 15% equity stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited which is worth about $50 billion; an approximately 36% equity stake in Yahoo Japan Corporation; cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities; certain minority investments; and Excalibur IP, LLC, which owns certain patent assets that were not core to Yahoo’s operating business. Its retained liabilities include the Company’s 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2018; shareholder litigation; and certain liabilities relating to data breaches incurred by Yahoo.

On June 16, 2017, the Company plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission(the “SEC”) a Notification of Registration on Form N-8A and a Registration Statement on Form N-2 in order to register as a publicly traded, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Upon the closing of the sale, David Filo, Eddy W. Hartenstein, Richard S. Hill, Marissa A. Mayer, Jane E. Shaw, Jeffrey C. Smith and Maynard G. Webb, Jr. resigned from the Company’s board of directors. The remaining directors are Eric K. Brandt (Chairman), Tor R. Braham, Catherine J. Friedman and Thomas J. McInerney. Also upon the closing, Mr. McInerney became the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Alexi A. Wellman became its Chief Financial and Accounting Officer, and DeAnn Fairfield Work became its Chief Compliance Officer. Arthur Chong continues to serve as the Company’s General Counsel and Secretary.

Mr. McInerney stated: “After extraordinary effort over the past 18 months, we are pleased to complete this historic transaction and begin a new chapter. We thank our Yahoo colleagues and the departing directors for their tireless efforts and dedicated service. We now turn the page with very significant assets, relatively modest liabilities (excluding deferred taxes), and a boundless commitment to do everything in our power to increase shareholder value consistent with our stated policies.”