Yabb Acquires Leading Influencer Marketplace Fango with 1.28 billion reach

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yabb, social networking and instant messaging company today announces it has acquired Fango, a leading influencer marketing platform based in San Francisco with more than 40,000 member influencers and over 1.28 billion social media reach.

"Yabb sets itself apart from other social networks as an ad-free platform," said Kenneth Ting, Yabb’s CEO. "Gokhan Celiker and his team have built a vibrant influencer community and developed a cutting-edge platform. Gokhan is a true visionary and built Fango at a time when very few people understood the power of social influencers. This acquisition will give us a tremendous head start.”

Fango uses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to suggest which creators to collaborate with, identify audiences, track content and results.

“We look forward to seeing how Yabb leverages Fango’s technology to empower its users,” said Gokhan Celiker, Fango’s co-founder and CEO. “I will personally oversee the process to ensure a seamless transition with minimal impact on our community in these unprecedented times.”

About Yabb

Yabb is a free social networking and instant messaging application available on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. Yabb allows users to share photos, videos, links, voice messages and text to other users through its social network and instant messaging platform. Users can also make free voice and video calls to other members. Unlike other popular social networks, Yabb is a social network free from advertisements and has a chronological content feed which is not algorithm-based. Yabb is a fully owned subsidiary of Baycall Pty Limited, an international telecommunications company that was founded in 2000. Baycall Pty Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and has offices in Singapore, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur.

About Fango

Fango is an influencer marketing platform that brings together social media creators and brands at scale. Created by Gokhan Celiker in 2015, Fango’s mission is to empower creators and brands people love. With more than 40,000 influencers exceeding 1.28 billion social media reach, it has hosted over 3,000 marketing campaigns for brands including HBO, Stubhub, Candy Crush and more.

