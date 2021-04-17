Xwing Takes Off With $40 Million

The company has completed the world’s first fully autonomous gate-to-gate demonstration of a commercial cargo aircraft that saw a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B leave the gate, taxi, take-off, land and return to the gate entirely on its own. The flight took place in February 2021 and was remotely monitored from the company’s mission control center in Concord, California. All air traffic control interactions were done from the ground.

Xwing software integrates sensors and maps with onboard flight control systems to allow regional aircraft to navigate, take off and land safer than ever before.

“Xwing’s world-class team combines a uniquely clear vision, pragmatic approach, and a speed of execution, to move this technology forward.” said Trevor Zimmerman, Managing Partner and co-founder at Blackhorn Ventures. “Already trusted by leaders like NASA and working closely with the FAA, Xwing is leading the future of autonomous air transport, in cargo and beyond.”

From improved safety to reduced operational costs, autonomous technology has the potential to create a more efficient future of flight. Xwing’s software stack seamlessly integrates with existing flight hardware to transform any existing aircraft into an unmanned vehicle. With Xwing’s proprietary and patented technology, the aviation industry can leverage its extensive resources to scale pilotless operations worldwide.

“Over the past year, our team has made significant advancements in extending and refining our AutoFlight system to seamlessly integrate ground taxiing, take-offs, landings and flight operations, all supervised from our mission control center via redundant data links,” said Marc Piette, CEO and founder of Xwing. “Additionally, our piloted commercial cargo operations have been delivering critical supplies including COVID-19 vaccines, to remote communities since December 2020. This latest funding accelerates our time to market for this transformational technology.”