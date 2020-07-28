Xperi Receives Favorable Decision at ITC

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rovi Guides, Inc. (“Rovi”), a subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), announced today that it received a favorable initial determination (“ID”) issued today by Administrative Law Judge MaryJoan McNamara of the International Trade Commission (“ITC”) finding that Comcast’s X1 platform infringes on two Rovi patents and recommends the issuance of a limited exclusion order and cease and desist order.

The patents at issue in the order cover innovations generally relating to multi-room DVR and communication between multiple set-top boxes using MoCA technology. These patents are just a few of approximately 11,000 Xperi patents and applications broadly licensed across its platform to companies in the media and semiconductor markets.

“We are pleased with this decision, which is now our third favorable decision at the ITC against Comcast. While the decision represents a positive and key milestone in our litigation, our ultimate goal remains to ensure that we receive fair value for our innovations and that we reach a mutually acceptable agreement with Comcast to allow the ongoing use of Rovi patented technology, just as we have done broadly with the other major US Pay-TV providers,” said Samir Armaly, Xperi’s president of IP licensing. “Notably, even while being in litigation over the past few years, our IP business has continued to successfully license, renew or extend licensing agreements across the industry.”

The full ID is subject to confidentiality restrictions. Thus, no further details on the substance of the decision, including details about the scope of the ALJ’s infringement finding, are available at this time though we may provide a further update as more information becomes available.

The ID is now subject to review by the Commissioners at the ITC. Any remedies, including a limited exclusion order, would not issue until after the completion of the investigation, which at this time is scheduled for November 30, 2020.

Background Information

On June 1, 2020, the merger of Xperi Corporation and TiVo Corporation was completed, forming a unique digital entertainment technology platform and one of the industry’s largest and most diverse intellectual property (IP) licensing platforms.

The combined company will continue to invest in advanced technologies that bring new and exciting inventions to its licensing customers. With a shared track record of creating value through intellectual property licensing, the combined IP portfolio spans more than 11,000 patents and applications, with recurring subscriber-based IP revenue providing important stability and diversification for the business.

The scale achieved through the combined company will also enable the combined company to invent, develop and deliver technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, ultimately making entertainment more entertaining and smart devices even smarter for tens of millions of individual consumers.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

