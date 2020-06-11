Xilinx to Present at the Nasdaq 42nd Virtual Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, announced that Victor Peng, president and chief executive officer, and Brice Hill, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Nasdaq 42nd Investor Conference.

The event is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM PDT. Interested parties may access a webcast of the session via the Xilinx Investor Relations website at http://investor.xilinx.com/events-presentations

About Xilinx, Inc.

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable SoCs and the ACAP, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry and enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

Xilinx, the Xilinx logo, Alveo, Artix, Kintex, Spartan, Versal, Vitis, Virtex, Vivado, Zynq, and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of Xilinx in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

