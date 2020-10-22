BusinessWire

Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$XRX--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Jan. 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2020.


The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on the outstanding Xerox Holdings Corporation Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on Jan. 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2020 and will be paid on Jan. 4, 2021.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.


