XBRL US Data Quality Committee Public Exposure of 14th Ruleset for US GAAP and IFRS Filers

Issuers, investors, analysts, and providers are invited to Dec 3rd webinar to review the draft rules

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The XBRL US Data Quality Committee (DQC) has published its 14th Ruleset for a 45-day public review and comment period, which closes on December 15, 2020. The DQC has also approved and published its 13th Ruleset; this ruleset has an effective date for filings submitted after December 31, 2020. DQC rules are freely available to US GAAP and IFRS issuers to help validate their filings and identify potential errors. Using DQC rules aids issuers to prepare consistent, error-free financials, by providing automated checks that test XBRL-formatted financial statements prior to SEC submission. The DQC is funded through the XBRL US Center for Data Quality.

Proposed Ruleset 14 contains six new rules for filers using the IFRS taxonomy with their SEC filings. These rules are similar to rules previously developed for filers using the US GAAP taxonomy. The six rules include rules that check for: missing calculations on the face financial statements, improper use of concepts between calculation trees, whether expected calculation relationships exist between primary financial statement concepts, the improper use of members with certain axes, improper scaling for percentages, and mismatch of period types for elements used with a specific axis.

Approved Ruleset 13 contains three rules for US GAAP filers, that help filers by flagging situations where a fact reported for Liability Revenue Recognized is greater than a fact reported in the same report for Contract with Customer Liability; instances where an element is used in the company’s face financial presentation but is not defined in the calculation; and situations where the Consolidation Axis is used incorrectly.

Issuers that use the freely available rules can find and correct errors, to ensure that regulators and investors are provided with good quality data and the most accurate view of corporate financial health. Filers, data providers, investors, accountants, and preparation tool providers are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed rules. Access the public review: https://xbrl.us/data-quality/rules-guidance/public-review/

The DQC will hold a webinar on December 3rd to explain the new draft rules, as well as the rules finalized in the 13th ruleset. Register for the free webinar: https://xbrl.us/events/20201203/

The XBRL US Filing Results & Quality Checks application allows SEC Filers or other interested parties to check EDGAR submissions for DQC errors for any company here: https://xbrl.us/data-quality/filing-results/

Graphical depictions of historical DQC error count, categorized by rule type, can be seen here: https://xbrl.us/data-quality/filing-results/dqc-results/

Filers have immediate access to all final approved rules as well as the 14th Ruleset in public review so that they can check their filings prior to SEC submission. There are several options available to filers:

Through software that has been certified to run with the ruleset: https://xbrl.us/certification

Through the XBRL US checking tool: https://xbrl.us/check

By downloading the Approved Rules and using them with Arelle - the open source version of the SEC’s EDGAR Renderer/Previewer: https://xbrl.us/dqc-releases

To access the approved rules and guidance, go to: https://xbrl.us/rules-guidance

Members of the XBRL US Center for Data Quality include Altova, the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), Broadridge Financial Solutions , Certent, DataTracks, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), P3 Data Systems, RDG Filings, Toppan Merrill, and Workiva, Inc.

For more information on the XBRL US Data Quality Committee and the Center for Data Quality, go to: http://xbrl.us/data-quality

About XBRL US

XBRL US is the non-profit consortium for XBRL business reporting standards in the U.S. and represents the business information supply chain. Its mission is to support the implementation of business reporting standards through the development of taxonomies for use by U.S. public and private sectors, with a goal of interoperability between sectors, and by promoting XBRL adoption through marketplace collaboration. XBRL US has developed taxonomies for U.S. GAAP, credit rating and mutual fund reporting under contract with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has developed industry-specific taxonomies for corporate actions, solar financing, and surety processing. http://xbrl.us

