x2VOL from intelliVOL Reaches Over 50 Million Approved Student Service Hours Creating A Billion Dollar Economic Impact

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CommunityService--x2VOL by intelliVOL, an online platform used to manage, track, and verify student service hours, reports today that schools have approved over 50 million student service hours which created a $1.25 Billion economic impact*. x2VOL is the leading service tracking platform in K-12 education with the most served hours by students across the country. x2VOL works with districts, schools, and clubs to track student service hours, service reflections, as well as, internship hours and work-based learning hours.

During COVID-19, service hasn’t stopped. Although students have transitioned to distance learning or learning from home during this pandemic, they are still finding creative ways to participate in service from home. Among these unique service ideas are: sewing face masks, using their skills to teach free online classes or tutoring sessions, writing letters to the elderly that cannot receive any visitors in their nursing homes, and more.

“The data shows just how motivated and dedicated students are to serving their communities, and we are encouraged to see that hasn’t stopped during this world-wide pandemic,” said Michele Pitman, founder and CEO of intelliVOL. “Students themselves are taking the initiative to drive service at their schools, especially during this time.”

Districts and schools across the U.S. require or highly encourage their students to participate in community service as it has become an important element in students’ education and plays a role in their future. According to this study done in 2018, community service positively impacts a student’s acceptance into university.

x2VOL’s unique reflection feature allows students to reflect on each service experience giving them the opportunity for personal development and growth, while administrators have insight into each student and how they can engage students in meaningful service.

x2VOL is also the sole publisher of the Official Service Transcript™ (OST), which students are able to order along with academic transcripts via a partnership with Parchment. The OST is the only official and verifiable service transcript recognized by colleges and universities.

x2VOL by intelliVOL is an award-winning tracking and reporting platform for student service hours used by private and public schools and districts nationwide to customize service goals, centralize service hours, and provide diverse service opportunities. x2VOL provides students with an online and mobile way to track and report service hours specific to the goals of their school while engaging them with local non-profits. Service records are authenticated and verified for each student and can be attached to their college applications, scholarship applications, or resumes. x2VOL is the most widely used service tracking and reporting platform in K-12 education with 50 million approved service hours, generating a $1.25B economic impact. Learn more at x2VOL.com or email x2VOL@intellivol.com

*Economic impact and cost of volunteer time sourced from Independent Sector.

