Wynnewood Village Launches Contactless Treasure Hunt for Back-to-School Shopping July 27-August 23, 2020

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wynnewood Village announces it will host a Contactless Treasure Hunt just in time for back-to-school shopping at Wynnewood Village, 655 West Illinois, Dallas. The Contactless Treasure Hunt runs from July 27-August 23, 2020 with 100 total instant prize winners receiving Wynnewood Village store gift cards ranging from $10-50, and one $250 grand prize gift card winner. Keeping with distancing safety guidelines, the entire hunt is touchless. Consumers conduct the hunt through Facebook on their mobile device. Each person may participate twice and must have a Facebook account to join the fun.

The Contactless Treasure Hunt provides a safe activity for families and is free to participate. This back-to-school shopping promotion coincides with tax free shopping on 8/7-9 and first day of school on 8/17. Families follow the Wynnewood Village Facebook page (facebook.com/MyWynnewoodVillage) and look for the pinned post. Check Facebook on July 27th for the first clue. Here are the rules to play:

On the page, the consumer has two ways to find the treasure: 1) GPS coordinates or 2) three descriptive clues. Each person can enter once per contest period.

Go to Wynnewood Village shopping center to begin.

Once the consumer finds the location, they will look for a QR code to scan with their mobile phone camera.

The code will pull up Facebook Messenger, and notify them if they are an instant winner of a Wynnewood store gift card ranging in value of $10-50.

If they are not an instant winner, they will receive instructions for a second-chance - to win a $250 gift card.

The first treasure hunt runs from July 27 – August 9; new clues will be posted and a new hunt begins August 10 th through August 23 rd .

through August 23 . The grand $250 prize winner will be announced the week of the 24th.

Each hunt will contain fifty (50) instant win prizes, totaling $800, for a total of 100 prizes for both hunts. All prizes will be mailed to the winners within 2 weeks.

ABOUT WYNNEWOOD VILLAGE

Located on Illinois Avenue, the retail center is anchored by two grocers Kroger and El Rancho Supermarket, and features Ross Dress for Less, various specialty stores and a newly opened LA Fitness.

