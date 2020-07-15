BusinessWire

WurkNow Inc. Welcomes Rob Henshaw as Director of Product Management To Lead Digital Product Strategy and Innovation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#newhire--WurkNow Inc. a leading software company providing a technology ecosystem that modernizes workforce management, announced today that Robin Henshaw has joined the company as Director of Product Management. Rob was formerly the Director of Product Management at Bullhorn and Technology Director at Vista Print. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in technical leadership in software development and product management.


“We’re looking forward to having such a tenured and technical leader like Rob focused on building our product suite,” said Sammy Singh, WurkNow CEO. “Our vision is to be the number one choice for workforce management solutions, and the addition of Rob will be instrumental in getting us there.”

In his role, Rob will be responsible for leading the product team. He will also spearhead WurkNow’s efforts in developing, managing, and maintaining the full product suite, collaborating with clients and industry partners to ensure our offering enables success toward their current goals.

“I am thrilled to be joining the WurkNow team and look forward to building worker-centered applications for the staffing industry. In my career, I have been driven to develop products that solve problems and simply just work. All that is possible with WurkNow with their extensive experience, passion for simplicity, and high-quality technology ecosystem.”

Prior to joining WurkNow, Rob held leadership roles in technology and product management at Bullhorn, Vistaprint, and Monster.

For more information on WurkNow Inc. or to schedule an interview, contact Angelica Castillo at 951-531-9090 or acastillo@wurknow.com.

About WurkNow Inc.

WurkNow Inc. is a mobile-centric technology platform that modernizes the temporary staffing and workforce management industry. By tapping into the power of technology like artificial intelligence and blockchain, WurkNow has developed an ecosystem that helps employees and agencies collaboratively manage their experience from onboarding and placement to compliance and workforce management, all in one place. For more information, please visit www.wurknow.com.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Name: Angelica Castillo
Contact Information: acastillo@wurknow.com
Website: www.wurknow.com

