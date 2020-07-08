WurkNow Inc. Welcomes Mohammed Firdouse as Director of Software Development to Oversee Full-Product Suite and Infrastructure

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#newhire--WurkNow Inc., a leading software company providing a technology ecosystem that modernizes workforce management, announced today that Mohammed Firdouse has joined the company as Director of Software Development. He brings with him over 20+ years of experience in the information technology industry with extensive experience in leading technical teams, managing enterprise mission-critical applications, and ensuring quality products are delivered.

“We are very excited to have Firdouse lead our global technical teams spread across 3 continents where he will ensure development, quality, and security best practices are implemented throughout WurkNow’s suite of products,” TJ Sehmi, WurkNow’s Chief Technology Officer.

In his role, Firdouse will be responsible for enhancing WurkNow’s existing full product suite, developing new product lines, and leading a team of global developers and QA analysts.

“It’s a very exciting time as WurkNow continues to capitalize on new technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial intelligence, and Machine Learning. It’s an amazing opportunity to participate in WurkNow’s expansion,” said Mohammed Firdouse, WurkNow’s Director of Software Development.

Prior to joining WurkNow, Firdouse has held Information Technology leadership roles at Thales, Psychemedics Corporation, Mudhill IT Solutions, and CCCIS, Inc.

About WurkNow Inc.

WurkNow Inc. is a mobile-centric technology platform that modernizes the temporary staffing and workforce management industry. By tapping into the power of technology like artificial intelligence and blockchain, WurkNow has developed an ecosystem that helps employees and agencies collaboratively manage their experience from onboarding and placement to compliance and workforce management, all in one place. For more information, please visit www.wurknow.com.

