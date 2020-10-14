Wrike Zapp Enhances the Zoom Meeting Experience

Leading Collaborative Work Management Platform Announces Wrike for Zoom, Enabling Users to Collaborate and Work in Real Time with Wrike During Zoom Meetings

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced it will be developing a Wrike application for use with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., the leader in modern enterprise video communications. The extension will be available within the Zoom Marketplace and as a Zapp -- an App on Zoom, a new program launched today at Zoomtopia. Using the Wrike for Zoom application, one of the launch-day Zapps in the Zoom Marketplace, teams can add Wrike’s work management features to any Zoom meeting, making it easy to collaborate on existing Wrike tasks.

“As Zoom meetings become more prevalent in the ‘New Normal,’ it’s important that teams are fully equipped to withstand the growing hurdles of remote work,” said Andrew Filev, Founder and CEO, Wrike. “The Wrike Zapp promises to shake up meeting productivity for the better. With this new integration, meetings will become more convenient, allowing Zoom users to achieve enhanced levels of collaboration.”

With the extension, Zoom meeting participants can coordinate on Wrike tasks in real time during Zoom meetings without having to screen share or switch applications. The Wrike Zapp helps users capture action items and assign task owners during or after meetings. In addition, Zoom users can set due dates, attach files, add comments, search projects and tasks within Wrike, and send follow up action items to all meeting attendees with ease.

“Video communications and collaborative work management go hand-in-hand for creating productive and meaningful interactions online,” said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Integrations at Zoom. “Meetings are critical for teams to stay connected, and the Wrike Zapp helps to prioritize productivity while enhancing the remote meeting experience.”

About Wrike

Wrike is the most versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. More than 20,000 customers, including Hootsuite, Tiffany & Co., and Ogilvy, and 2M+ users across 140 countries depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wrike.com/.

