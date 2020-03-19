Wrike Provides Collaboration Relief for New Remote Teams With Extended Free Licensing

In response to the sudden increase in remote working, Wrike’s Professional Edition will be available free for 6 months to help businesses maintain productivity and effective collaboration

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced free licensing to support the rapid adoption of remote work necessary to steer the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective immediately, Wrike will make its Professional edition available to new customers for 6 months at no charge, so teams can begin collaborating and managing their projects - many of which may determine the survival of their businesses - clearly, securely, and in real-time.

“Our goal with this offering is to provide immediate relief to newly remote teams during this unprecedented situation as they try to organize and execute work outside of the office,” said Wrike Founder and CEO Andrew Filev. “We want to give businesses the ability to leverage cloud collaboration without seeing a hit to their productivity or engagement. Every company and individual has been affected and we want to offer a solution that eases the stress of an unexpected transition to a remote working environment at no expense.”

Wrike’s latest survey revealed that nearly half of US workers (49%) said they never work from home. According to the survey, 43% of respondents also don’t believe they can do their jobs just as effectively while working from home. Over half (52%) said that a work from home policy would seriously harm their organization’s productivity. Many employees, especially those that typically don’t work from home, can have a hard time adjusting to remote work best practices, particularly if the proper tools are not available. Wrike aims to give teams the tools they need to optimize productivity and establish clear processes to support them, starting with free access to Wrike Professional.

Wrike Professional includes advanced tools that can help teams maintain alignment and communicate with context on all their work. These include:

Collaboration across departments: Involve contractors, clients, and teammates from any department.

Involve contractors, clients, and teammates from any department. Sharable dashboards: Maximize productivity and enhance visibility with customized, at-a-glance dashboards for projects, tasks, and files.

Maximize productivity and enhance visibility with customized, at-a-glance dashboards for projects, tasks, and files. Task and Subtask Management: Break large goals into small, actionable items, and assign across teams.

Break large goals into small, actionable items, and assign across teams. Gantt Charts: Save time on scheduling and visualization of project plans.

Wrike Professional can be leveraged for specific teams, with upgrades available like Wrike for Marketers and Wrike for Professional Services, giving marketing and PS organizations one platform to manage, collaborate on, and measure the impact of their work to better focus on high ROI activities.

From now until the end of April, Wrike Professional is available for free for six months to new Wrike users. For more information and to sign up, visit here.

About Wrike

Wrike is the only collaborative work management platform for the enterprise that can be easily configured for any department, team, or work style – all in a single digital workplace. The Wrike platform completes the cloud collaboration toolbox and transforms how work is done by allowing all teams to focus their attention on what matters most. Dedicated to making teams insanely productive, Wrike puts teams in control of their digital workflows to enable maximum potential and accelerate business growth. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Wrike is the partner of choice for more than 18,000 organizations, including Hootsuite, Tiffany & Co., and Ogilvy, and two million users across 140 countries.

Paul Fernandez

paul.fernandez@team.wrike.com