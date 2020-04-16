Wrike Announces Wrike Relief, Project Management Software to Accelerate Disaster Relief Efforts

Collaborative work management leader helps organizations deliver aid quickly to disaster areas

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced the launch of Wrike Relief, a new program that offers its work management software at no cost to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and relief organizations in the aftermath of regional or global disasters. Using Wrike’s software, these organizations can plan, collaborate, and stay connected with one another across offices, in transit, and in the field. Inspired in part by COVID-19, the program aims to aid disaster relief beyond the current pandemic and help organizations accelerate efforts towards disaster recovery now and in the future.

“Every time there’s a major crisis or disaster, I’m always amazed by the relief workers who run towards the danger, not away from it,” said Wrike Founder and CEO Andrew Filev. “I hope Wrike Relief will help these heroes and their teams around the world work with greater clarity so they can save more lives and help communities recover faster.”

The days immediately following a disaster are critical, and Wrike Relief includes important tools for executing recovery projects.

Gantt Charts: Visual project plans to help deploy people and resources on-schedule

Visual project plans to help deploy people and resources on-schedule Streamlined communication: Clearly delegate tasks, track statuses, and move life-saving work forward

Clearly delegate tasks, track statuses, and move life-saving work forward Unlimited collaborators: Easily collaborate on all projects and scale efforts, regardless of team size

Wrike Relief is available free to organizations responding to disasters. NGOs interested in using Wrike Relief for long-term free access can visit here for more information and to sign up.

