WP Engine Establishes Software Development Office in Kraków, Poland

AUSTIN, Texas & KRAKÓW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WP Engine, the WordPress technology company, today announced the opening of its newest office in Kraków, Poland, which will serve as a global innovation hub for a range of software engineering functions supporting WP Engine’s pan-EMEA and worldwide customer and technology business. The office is led by Zygmunt Dyras, Director of Engineering, an experienced tech industry leader who joined WP Engine after holding senior engineering positions with UBS and SolarWinds.

Kraków becomes WP Engine’s second R&D hub in Europe, joining Limerick, Ireland as part of the company’s global product strategy to develop category-defining products that enable effortless maintenance and give developers a simpler path to enjoy more of the power and benefits of the plugin ecosystem. The opening of an office in Kraków marks the fourth international WP Engine office following the opening of London (2015), Limerick (2016), Brisbane, Australia (2017). WP Engine also acquired Flywheel in 2019, which has employees around the world.

“Today, we are embarking on an exciting new chapter in WP Engine’s global expansion,” said Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and CEO at WP Engine. “As a leading technology hub for Central and Eastern Europe, Kraków is the perfect place for us to continue to build out our global footprint, further develop our products and get closer to our customers. We are energized by the opportunity to partner with the local community, government and business leaders to expand our team with some of the incredible local talent and advance the local tech ecosystem.”

Extensive Tech Expertise

The Kraków team’s expertise in web application development, artificial intelligence, UX and WordPress was instrumental in the development and launch of Smart Plugin Manager, the only comprehensive WordPress plugin manager on the market. The Smart Plugin Manager uses machine learning and visual regression testing to solve the number one challenge in WordPress—manually keeping up with plugin updates, and doing so safely. WP Engine’s Smart Plugin Manager has safely performed over 1M automated plugin updates since its launch in June 2019.

Growing Customer Base in Central Europe

WP Engine is the leader in powering digital experiences built on WordPress, the leading content management system (CMS) today powering 35 percent of the web. Across 150 countries, 130,000+ customers ranging from individuals and startups to enterprises and global agencies trust WP Engine, including Central European customers Native Instruments, Network Rail, SAP SE, Spotcap Global Services and Thomson Reuters.

With WP Engine, European agencies and brands can build remarkable digital experiences quickly and easily; deliver those experiences with greater speed (via European-based data centers), security, and reliability; gain insights to improve the digital experience and the business impact; and extend their digital and marketing hub with open integrations using best-of-breed solutions.

“I’m excited for our new Krakow office to play an integral role in the global success of WP Engine for years to come,” said Zygmunt Dyras, Director of Engineering. “The city of Kraków has an incredible technical talent pool, and we look forward to attracting more software engineers as we continue to grow our new office.”

WP Engine’s new office is located in the Imperial Business Center on Wadowicka 7 street. For more information on roles with WP Engine in Kraków, please visit: https://wpengine.careers/.

About WP Engine:

The WP Engine WordPress Digital Experience Platform gives companies of all sizes the agility, performance, intelligence, and integrations they need to drive their business forward faster. WP Engine’s combination of tech innovation and an award-winning team of WordPress experts are trusted by over 100,000 companies across 150 countries to provide counsel and support, helping brands create world-class digital experiences. www.wpengine.com.

