Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market Declined 7.5% Year Over Year in the First Quarter of 2020, According to IDC

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCP--Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals (HCP) contracted 7.5% year over year to 21.1 million units in the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. The severe year-over-year drop was due to COVID-19 supply chain disruption as most vendors have their manufacturing plants in China. The brightest spot for the quarter was the year-over-year expansion of color laser multifunction printers (MFPs) in the 21-30 ppm range, which grew 3.0% to approximately 793,000 units shipped.

Notable highlights from the first quarter include:

Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) and Japan are the two regions with positive year-over-year growth in unit shipments during 1Q20, with CEE growing 1.8% to approximately 1.3 million units and Japan increasing 5.2% to more than 1.1 million units.

Ink tank devices continue to expand year over year, growing 5.5% to approximately 3.7 million units shipped.

Brother and Epson outperformed all other companies in the top 5. Brother grew 9.6% year over year to more than 1.8 million units shipped while Epson increased 0.2% to more than 4.3 million units. Both vendors showed year-over-year expansion the US and Latin America as well as Central & Eastern Europe.





Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2020 (based on unit shipments) Companies 1Q20 Unit

Shipments 1Q20 Market

Share 1Q19 Unit

Shipments 1Q19 Market

Share 1Q20/1Q19

Growth 1. HP Inc. 7,953,805 42% 9,627,829 38% -17.4% 2. Canon Group 4,322,142 19% 4,349,027 20% -0.6% 3. Epson 4,321,448 19% 4,312,875 20% +0.2% 4. Brother 1,831,609 7% 1,670,633 9% +9.6% 5. Kyocera Group 501,469 2% 533,389 2% -6.0% Others 2,220,189 10% 2,361,994 10% -6.0% Total 21,150,662 100% 22,855,747 100% -7.5% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, May 2020

Notes:

IDC tracks A2-A4 devices whose primary application is document printer in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunction printers (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic that illustrates worldwide unit shipments for the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies in 1Q19 and 1Q20 is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.

