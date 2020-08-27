Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market Declined 10.2% Year Over Year in the Second Quarter of 2020, According to IDC

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IDCTracker--Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 10.2% year over year to nearly 20 million units in the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring a host of challenges to most vendors, especially those whose manufacturing sites are in China and neighboring countries, including the Philippines and Indonesia.

Notable highlights from the second quarter include:

China delivered strong year-over-year growth of 19.1% driven by overall demand from the consumer segment. This segment is being fueled by demand from home schooling and work from home needs.

Canon outperformed the others in the top 3 with 1.6% year-over-year growth to nearly 4.3 million units shipped for the quarter. The company’s growth was led by inkjet shipments as the demand for home printers grew. Canon also employed discounting and free shipping deals via the online retail channel to boost interest.

The monochrome laser market showed sequential growth of 1.6% to account for 5.9 million units shipped in 2Q20.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2020 (based on unit shipments) Companies 2Q20 Unit Shipments 2Q20 Market Share 2Q19 Unit Shipments 2Q19 Market Share 2Q20/2Q19 Growth 1. HP Inc. 8,125,069 41% 9,452,545 42% -14.0% 2. Canon Group 4,250,175 21% 4,185,190 19% 1.6% 3. Epson 3,101,220 16% 3,843,275 17% -19.3% 4. Brother 1,721,412 9% 1,766,102 8% -2.5% 5. Lenovo 485,817 2% 345,105 2% 40.8% Others 2,311,546 12% 2,680,070 12% -13.8% Total 19,995,239 100% 4,185,190 100% -10.2% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, August 2020

Notes:

IDC tracks A2-A4 devices whose primary application is document printing in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunction printers (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies over the previous five quarters is by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

Click here to learn about IDC's full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

