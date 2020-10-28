World Wide Technology Receives Cisco’s Americas Partner of the Year and Technology Excellence: Enterprise Networking & Cloud Global Awards at Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020

WWT celebrates success with Cisco, also honored with global partner awards, plus accolades in enterprise networking, cloud and public sector solutions

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wide Technology (WWT) today announced it has received two global awards from Cisco: Americas Partner of the Year and Technology Excellence: Enterprise Networking & Cloud. The global partner awards, among 18 honors from Cisco, celebrate WWT’s partnership, hard work and unwavering commitment to customers during a challenging year. Cisco announced the Global Award winners during its annual partner conference, this year held digitally.

“WWT and all of our employees are honored to receive these accolades from Cisco,” said Jim Kavanaugh, co-founder and CEO of WWT. “Especially during these challenging times, these recognitions demonstrate the strength and longevity of our partnership and our commitment to delivering high-quality, strategic value for our customers.”

WWT continues to set the bar for innovation, providing unrivaled access to IT learning for its partners through its state-of-the-art digital platform. The WWT Platform allows Cisco employees and customers virtual access to a full suite of WWT capabilities, including whitepapers, videos, articles, case studies and labs from WWT’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC), which aid in accelerating customers’ digital transformation plans.

WWT was one of the first Cisco partners to offer a full suite of Business Continuity offerings at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, including solutions for Remote Workers, Home Agents, and Telehealth. One solution includes Meraki Vision cloud-managed video cameras, providing healthcare workers the ability to maximize the number of patients monitored, which in turn reduces the waste of PPE.

“Our strong partnership with Cisco in Enterprise Networking has enabled us to deliver the right solutions to our customers. The investments we’ve made with Cisco around SD-WAN, Wireless, and Cloud are paying off, resulting in strong positive growth for us despite the challenging business environment, and we look forward to seeing where our partnership takes us in the future,” said Neil Anderson, senior director of network solutions at WWT. Additionally, WWT is the first partner to provide an integration of AppDynamics, ThousandEyes and Cisco Workload Optimization Manager/Intersight Workload Optimizer to create an AIOps solution.

In addition to the two global awards, Americas Partner of the Year and Technology Excellence: Enterprise Networking & Cloud, Cisco also recognized WWT for the following awards:

Global Awards:

Americas Geographical Area Awards:

Americas Partner of the Year

AppDynamics Partner of the Year

Enterprise Partner of the Year

Cisco Capital Partner of the Year

Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Enterprise Networking & Cloud

US Public Sector Area Awards

Federal Partner of the Year

Federal Software & Services Partner of the Year

Federal Defense Partner of the Year

SLED Territory Partner of the Year: West

Regional Area Awards

West Area Award – Enterprise Partner of the Year

Central Area Award – Meraki Elevate Partner of the Year

South Area Award – Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Data Center

East Area Award – Enterprise Partner of the Year and Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Data Center

APJC Area Awards

Enterprise Partner of the Year

EMEAR UK and Ireland Area Awards

CGEM Partner of the Year

WWT is also a finalist for Cisco’s Partner Innovation Challenge this year, for its project “Nipper.” Applying innovation to Cisco solutions is a key way in which WWT drives value for customers, and their latest innovation, Nipper, is software which integrates with the Cisco Webex platform to create a virtual workplace. The challenge in a virtual workplace is to create opportunities for seamless interactions by providing intuitive ways to visualize and connect with colleagues. Nipper uses situational awareness to enhance productivity, generate a sense of belonging, and promote colleague interactions. The winner of Cisco’s Partner Innovation Challenge will be announced Oct. 28 during the Partner Summit Digital Global Insight session.

Since this partnership began 25 years ago, WWT has become one of Cisco’s largest global partners with more than $5.4 billion sales in enterprise networking, software and services for the 2020 fiscal year. For a deeper look into the innovative Cisco solutions WWT routinely delivers, check out WWT’s Cisco SD-WAN Solution case study and launch WWT’s interactive Cisco SD-WAN (Viptela) Foundations Lab.

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize these partners who continue to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers,” said Oliver Tuszik, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Cisco. “It’s an honor to present WWT with these awards and their recognition of outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges.”

“Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive the digital transformation, creating powerful solutions and fresh approaches to meet the needs of our customers,” said John Moses, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. “It is an honor to recognize WWT at Cisco Partner Summit Digital further underscoring their outstanding accomplishments this year.”

“Cisco is pleased to honor WWT for its hard work and success despite such a challenging year, and our long history partnering with WWT only continues to grow stronger,” said Todd Nightingale, SVP and general manager, enterprise networking and cloud at Cisco.

Cisco Partner Summit Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organization and regional executives.

