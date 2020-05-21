World Pulse to Launch #ConnectWomenHealTheWorld: Global Responses to COVID-19 Campaign

World Pulse, an award-winning social media platform, connects 70K+ women in 190 countries to keep women’s rights moving forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ConnectWomenHealTheWorld--World Pulse, a tech platform for good that connects 70K+ women in 190 countries to create global social change, today announced a global campaign to showcase how women are collaborating across borders to find solutions and create impact around the world during the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign, titled #ConnectWomenHealTheWorld: Global Responses to COVID-19, launches May 24, 2020 at worldpulse.com/connect-women-heal-the-world.

The campaign features a curated collection of stories, including:

Launching an app that responds to the rise of gender-based violence during lockdowns

Collaboration feeds 400 hungry Nigerian families

From the DRC to India, crowdsourcing leads to food and health solutions

World Pulse, a Portland-based nonprofit, was founded in 2003 by Jensine Larsen to advance global gender equality through technology. Nearly twenty years later, World Pulse is an award-winning social media network that harnesses the power of technology to create global change. Through World Pulse, members share resources, launch movements, start businesses, run for office, and tell their stories.

“As the world turns online, we must shape digital spaces to support our need for connection, collaboration, and inclusion. We must ensure that women are not left out of life-saving and essential global information and services,” said Jensine Larsen, Founder and CEO of World Pulse. “As the pandemic continues, burdens are falling disproportionately on women and some experts predict women’s rights will be set back decades. Thankfully, the World Pulse sisterhood is resilient and strong in difficult times of isolation and disruption. Women everywhere can directly connect and support each other’s journeys on the platform.”

Many World Pulse community members are living in challenging times of war and other forms of unrest that predate the pandemic. This global campaign highlights continued efforts by women worldwide to push women's movements forward amid the current health crisis. It also provides an opportunity to connect directly with women leaders on World Pulse.

“We have something that no one has—a connected sisterhood of 70,000 spread across the earth,” stated Urmila Chanam, a World Pulse community member who has been on the platform for ten years. ”There is an old saying that when the going gets tough, the tough get going! And we know we are tough and it’s the time for us to get going on what we do best—building connections and bridges between people using digital technology...to solve a global or local problem.”

About World Pulse

Founded in 2003, World Pulse is a nonprofit social media platform that provides 70K+ members spread across 190 countries with a secure way to advance women’s movements through greater impact. Solutions are crowdsourced from an active community focused on creating positive and lasting change. Find a daily dose of inspiration on World Pulse at www.worldpulse.com.

