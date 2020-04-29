Workplace Platform Eden Launches Tactical 12-Point Plan for Workplace Re-Entry

—Project Includes Whitepaper and Five-Part Webinar Series Focused on Helping Office Managers, Facilities Leads and Real Estate Players Reopen Their Offices Safely Amidst COVID-19—

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#eden--Eden, the leading workplace platform, today launched a one-of-a-kind tactical playbook, “The 12-Point Plan For Workplace Re-Entry.” It includes a comprehensive whitepaper and five-part webinar series, focused on empowering workplace leaders to make essential changes that all offices, big and small, will need to institute to facilitate healthy and safe re-entry processes amid COVID-19.

The 12-Point Plan is co-authored by Eden’s CEO & co-Founder, Joe Du Bey and its President, Property Services, Colette Temmink, who recently joined Eden after leading integrated facilities management at Cushman & Wakefield. To develop this comprehensive plan, Eden partnered with more than twenty industry veterans, including some of its most seasoned customers, commercial real estate partners, deep cleaning/disinfection experts and trade organizations such as JLL Technologies, Fifth Wall and CRETech.

“ Radical changes to the global economy and our various workplaces have been imposed on us almost overnight,” Du Bey said. “ To reactivate businesses in every market we immediately engaged with some of the smartest minds in real estate to devise a detailed plan that is tactical and specific, but also allows for enough flexibility to adjust as necessary as more information about our collective health and safety becomes available.”

Offering guidance under a lean budget, the consortium’s twelve recommended action areas for seamless re-entry include in-depth instructions on everything from how to roll out an upfront disinfecting deep clean and creating sanitation stations, to insights on how companies can modify food and drink services and reimagine high-touch office areas. For HR leaders, the playbook includes key takeaways on updating visitor and sick policies, as well as recommendations on how to phase worker re-entry.

“ Small and mid-sized companies employ a significant percentage of the U.S. population, so we wanted to help by sharing information that was actionable through a point-by-point plan designed for workplace leaders,” Temmink said. “ Given the amount of time employees spend in traditional workplaces, our desire is to assist employers and landlords in creating safer environments for re-entering offices of all sizes, either in phases, waves, or shifts.”

Eden is also hosting a five-part webinar series throughout May as a resource for office and facilities managers, real estate owners and other workplace leaders who are closely following recommended changes in response to the pandemic. It will offer deep-dive discussions to review tactical steps that all organizations should take to ensure an effective office-re-entry. Kicking off today (April 29) at 11:00 a.m. PST / 2:00 p.m. EST, registration is accessible here.

The San Francisco and New York-based company is available in 25 global metro areas, with more than 2,000 service vendors. Through Eden’s managed marketplace, it provides all facilities and workplace experience services — from janitorial to handymen and beyond — and products required to run a high-standards office. Its customized software provides centralized service partner bid collection as well as vendor management and a billing system. Account managers and project managers oversee all customer operations and ensure successful outcomes; Eden saves facilities managers, global owners and property managers over 20 percent in cost versus managing a collection of individual service vendors.

