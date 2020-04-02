Workiva to Report First Quarter 2020 Results

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$WK #100BestCos--Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today announces that it plans to report its first quarter 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on April 30, 2020. Workiva management plans to host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-287-0800 (U.S. domestic) or 647-689-4459 (international). The conference ID is 6672089. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.workiva.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available through May 7, 2020 at 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 6672089. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Workiva customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune Media IP Limited.

