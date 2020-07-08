Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Release and Conference Call

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$WK #100BestCos--Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-968-1977 (U.S. domestic) or 647-689-6649 (international). The conference ID is 1216459. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.workiva.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available through Aug. 11, 2020, at 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 1216459. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.workiva.com.

Workiva Inc., provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva, please visit workiva.com.

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

