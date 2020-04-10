Workiva Chief Revenue Officer Resigns

Workiva Increases Focus on Sales Efficiency

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$WK #100BestCos--Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, announces that Scott Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, has resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities, effective today.

“We will miss Scott at Workiva,” said Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer of Workiva. “We thank him for improving the skills, structure and process in our sales and service organizations and helping us to expand across international markets. The progress we’ve made during Scott’s tenure has laid the foundation for our future growth and success.”

In connection with Ryan’s departure, Workiva made additional personnel changes to realign sales leadership and increase sales efficiency. The sales, service and customer success organizations now report directly to Chief Operating Officer Julie Iskow.

“We are committed to increasing revenue and expanding globally as efficiently as possible,” said Vanderploeg. “We will continue to leverage our new, more open platform to provide high-value solutions for prospects, customers and partners.”

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune Media IP Limited.

Kevin McCarthy

Workiva Inc.

press@workiva.com

(515) 663-4471