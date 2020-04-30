Workiva Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Q1 Subscription and Support Revenue of $68.4 Million, up 21.8% from Q1 2019

Q1 Total Revenue of $85.8 Million, up 22.6% from Q1 2019

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"We are pleased with our first quarter 2020 financial results, which exceeded guidance for revenue and operating results," said Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer of Workiva.

"Despite challenges from COVID-19, we believe we are in a stronger, more flexible financial position now than ever before, including nearly $500 million in unrestricted cash and short-term investments," said Vanderploeg.

"The depth and duration of the economic disruption from COVID-19 is unknown," said Stuart Miller, Chief Financial Officer of Workiva. "While we have a large pipeline of new deals, we have limited visibility on when the deals will close. We are providing guidance for the second quarter but suspending specific guidance for full year 2020. We are providing directional commentary for the remainder of the year."

"Working from anywhere in a safe and secure, online environment is becoming the new baseline," said Vanderploeg. "We believe that this shift to remote work will drive increased demand for our cloud platform for years to come."

"We are continuing to hire talent and focus investments on our growth vectors – Europe, Wdata, integrated risk, global statutory reporting and the U.S. government – as they provide enormous opportunities for us to grow and prosper," said Vanderploeg.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 reached $85.8 million, an increase of 22.6% from $70.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Subscription and support revenue contributed $68.4 million, up 21.8% versus the first quarter of 2019. Professional services revenue was $17.4 million, an increase of 26.0% compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 reached $85.8 million, an increase of 22.6% from $70.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Subscription and support revenue contributed $68.4 million, up 21.8% versus the first quarter of 2019. Professional services revenue was $17.4 million, an increase of 26.0% compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $63.4 million compared with $50.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. GAAP gross margin was 73.9% versus 72.1% in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $64.3 million, an increase of 25.5% compared with the prior year's first quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 74.9% compared to 73.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $63.4 million compared with $50.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. GAAP gross margin was 73.9% versus 72.1% in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $64.3 million, an increase of 25.5% compared with the prior year's first quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 74.9% compared to 73.2% in the first quarter of 2019. Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $9.2 million compared with a loss of $7.3 million in the prior year's first quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $0.8 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

GAAP loss from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $9.2 million compared with a loss of $7.3 million in the prior year's first quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $0.8 million, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $10.6 million compared with a net loss of $7.5 million for the prior year's first quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.22 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.17 in the first quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $10.6 million compared with a net loss of $7.5 million for the prior year's first quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.22 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.17 in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.6 million compared with a net income of $0.7 million in the prior year's first quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share was $0.03, compared with a net income per basic and diluted share of $0.02 and $0.01, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.6 million compared with a net income of $0.7 million in the prior year's first quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share was $0.03, compared with a net income per basic and diluted share of $0.02 and $0.01, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019. Liquidity: As of March 31, 2020, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $496.0 million, compared with $488.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Workiva had $345.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due 2026 and other financing obligations totaled $16.9 million outstanding as of March 31, 2020.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Customers: Workiva had 3,507 customers as of March 31, 2020, a net increase of 141 customers from March 31, 2019.

Workiva had 3,507 customers as of March 31, 2020, a net increase of 141 customers from March 31, 2019. Revenue Retention Rate: As of March 31, 2020, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 94.5%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 110.9%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.

As of March 31, 2020, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 94.5%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 110.9%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers. Large Contracts: As of March 31, 2020, Workiva had 670 customers with an annual contract value (ACV) of more than $100,000, up 36% from 493 customers at March 31, 2019. Workiva had 308 customers with an ACV of more than $150,000, up 49% from 207 customers in the first quarter of 2019.

Financial Outlook

As of April 30, 2020, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:

Second Quarter 2020 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $80.3 million to $80.8 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $22.1 million to $22.6 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $6.8 million to $7.3 million.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.51.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.14 to $0.15.

Net loss per basic and diluted share is based on 48.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2020 Commentary

"Relative to the guidance that we provided in February, we now expect full year 2020 revenue to grow at a slower pace and operating margin to improve," said Miller.

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the first quarter, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the second quarter 2020. To access this call, dial 833-287-0800 (U.S. domestic) or 647-689-4459 (international). The conference ID is 6672089. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the "Investor Relations" section of Workiva’s website at www.workiva.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through May 7, 2020 at 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 6672089. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available an hour after the completion of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at www.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including nearly 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva

Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva

Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/workiva

FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune Media IP Limited.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and non-cash interest expense. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP loss from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net loss is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, and non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes from net loss. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be accounted for as separate liability and equity components in a manner that reflects our non-convertible debt borrowing rate. This results in the debt component being treated as though it was issued at a discount, with the debt discount being accreted as additional non-cash interest expense over the term of the notes using the effective interest method. As a result, we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense attributable to the debt discount in calculating our non-GAAP measures is useful because this interest expense does not represent a cash outflow and is not indicative of our ongoing operational performance. Workiva’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva’s reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva’s business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Revenue Subscription and support $ 68,361 $ 56,123 Professional services 17,440 13,840 Total revenue 85,801 69,963 Cost of revenue Subscription and support (1) 12,153 9,809 Professional services (1) 10,243 9,727 Total cost of revenue 22,396 19,536 Gross profit 63,405 50,427 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 22,994 22,011 Sales and marketing (1) 36,117 25,365 General and administrative (1) 13,448 10,383 Total operating expenses 72,559 57,759 Loss from operations (9,154) (7,332) Interest income 1,706 492 Interest expense (3,554) (440) Other income and (expense), net 718 (172) Loss before provision for income taxes (10,284) (7,452) Provision for income taxes 289 11 Net loss $ (10,573) $ (7,463) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.22) $ (0.17) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 47,545,703 45,229,279

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscription and support $ 431 $ 357 Professional services 425 409 Operating expenses Research and development 1,583 1,900 Sales and marketing 2,736 1,964 General and administrative 4,761 3,563

WORKIVA INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 393,434 $ 381,742 Marketable securities 102,589 106,214 Accounts receivable, net 45,522 60,228 Deferred commissions 12,554 14,108 Other receivables 2,683 2,432 Prepaid expenses and other 8,452 6,508 Total current assets 565,234 571,232 Property and equipment, net 39,231 39,745 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,358 15,352 Deferred commissions, non-current 15,751 14,977 Intangible assets, net 1,639 1,651 Other assets 3,503 3,439 Total assets $ 643,716 $ 646,396 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,501 $ 7,057 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,762 49,930 Deferred revenue 172,369 173,617 Current portion of financing obligations 1,361 1,328 Total current liabilities 221,993 231,932 Convertible senior notes, net 282,798 280,601 Deferred revenue, non-current 31,626 32,569 Other long-term liabilities 1,569 1,498 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 20,422 18,564 Financing obligations, non-current 15,536 15,889 Total liabilities 573,944 581,053 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 47 47 Additional paid-in-capital 435,181 420,170 Accumulated deficit (365,734) (355,161) Accumulated other comprehensive income 278 287 Total stockholders’ equity 69,772 65,343 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 643,716 $ 646,396

WORKIVA INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (10,573) $ (7,463) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,142 903 Stock-based compensation expense 9,936 8,193 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 40 (187) Amortization (accretion) of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net 101 (81) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,197 — Deferred income tax — (18) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,265 14,818 Deferred commissions 603 (2,029) Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,098 668 Other receivables (253) (214) Prepaid expenses (1,955) (3,236) Other assets (74) (1,464) Accounts payable (1,382) (1,562) Deferred revenue (1,228) 1,987 Operating lease liability (1,145) (655) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,023) (4,541) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,749 5,119 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (688) (1,743) Purchase of marketable securities (20,832) (22,155) Maturities of marketable securities 12,975 7,390 Sale of marketable securities 11,423 — Purchase of intangible assets (77) (84) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,801 (16,592) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 2,794 11,055 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (1,379) (390) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 3,660 2,149 Principal payments on capital lease and financing obligations (320) (294) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,755 12,520 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (613) 105 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 11,692 1,152 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 381,742 77,584 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 393,434 $ 78,736

TABLE I

WORKIVA INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(in thousands, except share and per share) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Gross profit, subscription and support $ 56,208 $ 46,314 Add back: Stock-based compensation 431 357 Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 56,639 $ 46,671 As a percentage of subscription and support revenue, non-GAAP 82.9 % 83.2 % Gross profit, professional services $ 7,197 $ 4,113 Add back: Stock-based compensation 425 409 Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP $ 7,622 $ 4,522 As a percentage of professional services revenue, non-GAAP 43.7 % 32.7 % Gross profit $ 63,405 $ 50,427 Add back: Stock-based compensation 856 766 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 64,261 $ 51,193 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 74.9 % 73.2 % Cost of revenue, subscription and support $ 12,153 $ 9,809 Less: Stock-based compensation 431 357 Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 11,722 $ 9,452 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 13.7 % 13.5 % Cost of revenue, professional services $ 10,243 $ 9,727 Less: Stock-based compensation 425 409 Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP $ 9,818 $ 9,318 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 11.4 % 13.3 % Research and development $ 22,994 $ 22,011 Less: Stock-based compensation 1,583 1,900 Research and development, non-GAAP $ 21,411 $ 20,111 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 25.0 % 28.7 % Sales and marketing $ 36,117 $ 25,365 Less: Stock-based compensation 2,736 1,964 Sales and marketing, non-GAAP $ 33,381 $ 23,401 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 38.9 % 33.4 % General and administrative $ 13,448 $ 10,383 Less: Stock-based compensation 4,761 3,563 General and administrative, non-GAAP $ 8,687 $ 6,820 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 10.1 % 9.7 % Loss from operations $ (9,154) $ (7,332) Add back: Stock-based compensation 9,936 8,193 Income from operations, non-GAAP $ 782 $ 861 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 0.9 % 1.2 % Net loss $ (10,573) $ (7,463) Add back: Stock-based compensation 9,936 8,193 Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 2,197 — Net income, non-GAAP $ 1,560 $ 730 As percentage of revenue, non-GAAP 1.8 % 1.0 % Net loss per basic and diluted share: $ (0.22) $ (0.17) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.20 0.19 Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 0.05 — Net income per basic share, non-GAAP $ 0.03 $ 0.02 Net income per diluted share, non-GAAP $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic, non-GAAP 47,545,703 45,229,279 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, non-GAAP 51,749,547 50,550,143

TABLE II

WORKIVA INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ending June 30, 2020 Loss from operations, GAAP range $ (22,050) - $ (22,550) Add back: Stock-based compensation 15,300 15,300 Loss from operations, non-GAAP range $ (6,750) - $ (7,250) Net loss per share, GAAP range $ (0.50) - $ (0.51) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.32 0.32 Add back: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 0.04 0.04 Net loss per share, non-GAAP range $ (0.14) - $ (0.15) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 48,200,000 48,200,000

Investors:

Adam Terese

Workiva Inc.

investor@workiva.com

(515) 663-4493

Media:

Kevin McCarthy

Workiva Inc.

press@workiva.com

(515) 663-4471