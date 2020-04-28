WorkFusion Announces Virtual Summit 2020: the World’s First Conference on Hyper Automation

Intelligent Automation provider names Geoffrey Moore, industry thought leader and company’s newest board member, as event’s keynote speaker

WorkFusion, a top provider of Intelligent Automation software, proudly announces that it will host the inaugural WorkFusion Virtual Summit 2020 — an online event dedicated to Hyper Automation and designed for business and operations leaders, particularly in banking, financial services, insurance and supply-chain enterprises — on May 12 from 11:30 – 2:30 pm EDT.

This event is the world’s first conference dedicated to Hyper Automation, a game-changing technology ushering in a new operating model powered by robotics, analytics and AI, and will explore how leading global enterprises are streamlining their operations with Hyper Automation solutions.

WorkFusion also announces that its Virtual Summit keynote speaker, renowned author, investor and advisor Geoffrey Moore, has joined the Company’s board of directors.

WorkFusion Virtual Summit 2020

WorkFusion Virtual Summit 2020 will explore how the world’s leading brands are evolving at an unprecedented pace with Hyper Automation. The keynote will be delivered by Crossing the Chasm author and board member Geoffrey Moore, with other speakers including:

Craig Le Clair — Vice President and Principal Analyst, Forrester

Tony Saldanha — author and former Head of Technology at P&G

Don Callahan — former COO, Citi

Sameer Jain — former CIO and CTO, Barclays

Dr. Homaira Akbari — President & CEO, AKnowledge Partners, and chair of the WorkFusion board of directors

The event will educate business leaders on how they can embrace and reap the benefits of Hyper Automation and Intelligent Automation, with three hours of content accessible through a variety of short digital sessions. These sessions will share real-world success stories and deep dives into how anti-money laundering efforts, customer onboarding and claims processing can be reimagined and transformed for the 21st century. Attendees will also learn about the latest advancements in software robotics, document intelligence and operational analytics, designed to help workers transition to more meaningful work.

To learn more and register for complimentary access to this groundbreaking event, visit workfusion.com/virtual-summit

Geoffrey Moore Joins WorkFusion’s Board of Directors

Technology thought leader Geoffrey Moore's extensive experience guiding companies from the startup phase to industry dominance will help support WorkFusion's growth as a Hyper Automation solution provider for document-driven business challenges — with a specific focus on anti–money laundering efforts and account-opening processes in banking, financial services, insurance and beyond.

“WorkFusion stands out in the industry with its AI-driven technology and progressive vision for helping businesses focus on more meaningful work,” Moore said. “I’m eager to work closely with WorkFusion’s team to deepen its impact in vertical markets and accelerate growth as customers achieve new levels of transformation through automation and intelligence.”

Moore is a renowned author, speaker and advisor to companies ranging from small startups to high-tech enterprises such as Salesforce, Microsoft, Intel, Box, Aruba, Cognizant and Rackspace. He is the author of Crossing the Chasm, Zone to Win and Escape Velocity, which have become foundational guidebooks for companies transitioning from early adoption to mainstream. Moore’s career has included numerous sales and marketing executive roles. He now leads Geoffrey Moore Consulting and is a venture partner with Mohr Davidow Ventures and Wildcat Venture Partners.

“Geoffrey Moore has dedicated his career to helping startups push the edges of innovation, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our board of directors,” said Alex Lyashok, CEO, WorkFusion. “Geoffrey’s deep expertise in technology adoption will provide valuable insight as we break the barriers of traditional RPA to deliver AI and automation at scale within high-growth verticals and use cases.”

