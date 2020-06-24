Workforce Logiq’s ENGAGE Talent Recognized as SC Launch Company of the Year

Charleston-based predictive analytics and AI software company selected for its impact and excellence in enabling better, more confident, and data-driven talent decisions

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENGAGE Talent, a portfolio company of global, AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services provider Workforce Logiq, today announces its recognition as the 2020 SC Launch Company of the Year. ENGAGE Talent was selected for the quality of its predictive analytics and business intelligence capabilities, and its ability to help employers gain a competitive edge through smarter, faster workforce management decisions.

Since the acquisition by Workforce Logiq, a Carlyle Group company, late last year, the organizations have collaborated to develop and file four patent-pending innovative solutions, and scale the use of ENGAGE’s predictive intelligence, AI capabilities, and proprietary database.

ENGAGE’s award-winning Total Talent Intelligence® platform is relied on by global industry leaders for real-time, predictive recruiting and retention decision making. Employers use the actionable intelligence to accurately identify and shortlist candidates, tailor recruitment and retention messaging, anticipate and plan for future skill supply and demand gaps, and more. The data science models were featured in a Harvard Business Review article in 2019.

“We are honored to be recognized by SCRA as the SC Launch Company of the Year for 2020,” said Joseph Hanna, founder of ENGAGE Talent, and chief strategy officer at Workforce Logiq. “SCRA provided support and funding for ENGAGE when we were making a critical pivot in our business strategy. They believed that our team and technology could provide employers with unique predictive analytical capabilities and insights to confidently and cost effectively build and sustain the most relevant talent pipelines. This vote of confidence gave us the runway to finalize our development, and launch and scale our company, making us an attractive partner for Workforce Logiq’s global workforce management platform.”

The criteria for the SC Launch Company of the Year Award were based on the global impact of the product or service, the impact to South Carolina, the relentless focus on excellence in execution, and a deep understanding of capturing the relevant value chain.

“ENGAGE has always been dedicated to helping organizations transform the way they recruit, win, and retain the talent they need to grow. That’s an asset for organizations operating in the South Carolina market, which has its unique set of talent requirements as a critical tech, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing hub. This commitment was a big reason we decided to invest, and we are excited to recognize ENGAGE’s many accomplishments and the impact it continues to have – not only locally, but globally as part of the Workforce Logiq family,” said Bob Quinn, SCRA Executive Director.

The announcement was made during the 2020 SC Launch Virtual Summit hosted by SCRA.

“Our South Carolina roots remain a core part of our culture and identity, even as we continue to expand our global reach as part of Workforce Logiq,” said Hanna. “SCRA has been a terrific partner in helping us grow and enter this exciting new chapter.”

For more on the ENGAGE platform and how Workforce Logiq is continuing to innovate and leverage proven data science to help employers navigate the now normal of remote work, please visit here.

About Workforce Logiq

Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services to large corporations, enables organizations to win and retain the talent they need to grow. With clients in 50+ countries, Workforce Logiq provides expert guidance, real-time and predictive analytics, and patented and award-winning technologies. Workforce Logiq’s universal sourcing solution addresses all elements of its clients’ acquisition and retention programs, including full-time (RPO), contingent (MSP), and freelance/“gig” (FMS) workers. Backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, the company helps clients attain greater management, performance, and financial control over their talent supply chains.

For more information visit http://www.workforcelogiq.com, follow on Twitter @WorkforceLogiq, or connect with Workforce Logiq on LinkedIn.

About SCRA

Chartered in 1983 by the State of South Carolina as a public, nonprofit corporation, SCRA fuels South Carolina’s innovation economy by accelerating technology-enabled growth in research, entrepreneurship, academia, and industry.

About SC Launch, Inc.

Established in 2006, SC Launch, Inc., is an independent, nonprofit corporation affiliated with SCRA, which provides loans and investments to selected South Carolina-based companies participating in the SC Launch program.

