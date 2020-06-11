Workforce Institute Radio Podcast: How Technology Can Enhance the Frontline Worker Experience

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kronos:

What: Joyce Maroney, executive director of The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated welcomes Dennis Miller, associate vice president of human resources (HR) and benefits administration at The Claremont Colleges, to discuss his chapter in the most recent Workforce Institute book, “Being Present: A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce.” Miller’s chapter focuses on how technology can be used to improve the frontline worker experience, and shares his extensive experience selecting and deploying HR technology in the higher education sphere, as well as key tips for making these tools work for organizations, employees, and students. Topics discussed include: How technology can be used to solve pain points often endured by frontline workers;

Common challenges faced during large-scale technology deployments in a primarily present-worker environment – including change management and user adoption – and how to overcome them;

Specific examples of how technology has been successfully implemented at Cal Poly Pomona Foundation, where Miller served as managing director and chief employment officer for more than a decade; and

Once successfully implemented, how to best leverage technology and show measurable value. When: Available now. Where: The Workforce Institute at Kronos podcast page or at Apple Podcasts. Why: The Workforce Institute provides research and education on critical workplace issues facing organizations around the globe. By bringing together thought leaders, The Workforce Institute is uniquely positioned to empower organizations with the knowledge and information they need to manage their workforces effectively and provide a voice for employees on important workplace issues. A hallmark of The Workforce Institute's research is balancing the needs and desires of diverse employee populations with the needs of organizations. For additional information, visit www.workforceinstitute.org.

