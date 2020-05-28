Wonolo Survey Shows Fear and Childcare Are The Main Obstacles For Gig Workers Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wonolo, the leading platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry, today released a report highlighting how COVID-19 is affecting gig workers.

The report reveals gig workers face an array of obstacles that make it difficult for them to fully help the economy reopen. Top findings include:

Childcare is the biggest obstacle to work About 23% of gig workers said a lack of childcare is preventing them from taking job opportunities, up from 12% when we surveyed workers in late 2019 Women make up almost two thirds (65%) of those who said a lack of childcare is preventing them from taking job opportunities

About 1 in 4 gig workers (26%) have applied for unemployment benefits, but only half have received them

About half (42%) of 18 to 24-year-old gig workers are choosing not to work because of fears about COVID-19, higher than any other age group

“Gig workers have already played an essential role in preventing an even greater economic collapse during the COVID-19 pandemic and will play a critical role in driving America’s recovery,” said Yong Kim, the CEO and Co-founder of Wonolo. “We’re trying to help them navigate the economic fallout by connecting them with job opportunities, up-to-date information, and access to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – but there’s still a lot of fear and obstacles making their lives difficult.”

The report is based on a survey conducted between May 4 and May 13 and is a follow-up to a survey of about 3,000 people conducted in September and October of last year. For 18 to 24-year-olds who expressed not wanting to return to work, their fear was less about themselves and more about bringing the virus home to their families.

“I would be afraid of someone being around me and has been exposed to it... I don’t wanna catch it and bring it home to my family,” said Angel M. of Louisiana.

Wonolo is an online platform that connects over 500,000 workers – or “Wonoloers” – to retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment, and other types of blue collar, frontline jobs throughout the U.S. These “Work Now Locally” opportunities vary widely, from customer service, delivery, and event staffing to food production, warehousing, and manufacturing.

