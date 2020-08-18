Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Wins Top Stevie Award for Employer of the Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Legaltech--Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the market-leading provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management, and legal analytics solutions won the 2020 Gold Stevie® Award for Employer of the Year, Computer Software, 100-2,500 employees. in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. Stevie Award winners are determined by a unique blending of the votes of employees and the general public, and the scores of industry experts. The Employer of the Year category recognizes the world's best employers since the beginning of 2019.

“We are thrilled to be named top employer of the year by the Stevie Awards,” said Jonah Paransky, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions. “Wolters Kluwer is dedicated to providing a workplace where employees continuously learn and grow, and give back to their local communities. This environment inspires our employees to provide exceptional customer experiences and create innovative products and solutions that deliver world-class business outcomes for our corporate legal and insurance claims department clients. This recognition in combination with our best-in-class employee engagement score demonstrates the value of our employee-centered approach.”

Stevie Award judges praised the company for “really looking after career development and progression and encouraging the team to take control of their own destiny.” Judges were impressed with “very good initiatives, and well-designed programs that have an impact on employee engagement results.” Employee programs include:

Annual surveys that give employees the opportunity to share feedback with leaders related to their engagement and the employee experience.

Partnerships with local non-profit organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Rise Against Hunger, Star of Hope and Sevalaya, giving employees the opportunity to volunteer in the community.

Monthly town hall meetings that rotate between all employees, site-based, and functional area discussions, ensuring that employees are constantly updated on company-wide matters, concerns related to their particular office, and department-level news.

“In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we’ve confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021,” said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. We provide a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust our innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The award-winning products include Passport®, the highest rated ELM solution in the latest Hyperion MarketView™ Legal Market Intelligence Report; TyMetrix® 360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution; CLM Matrix, named a “strong performer” in the 2019 Q1 CLM Forrester Wave report; and the LegalVIEW® portfolio of legal analytics solutions based upon the industry’s largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $130 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

