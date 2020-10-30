BusinessWire

Wolters Kluwer expert to present at the 2020 IIA International Conference

TeamMate global expert solutions thought leader to present on innovative concepts to leverage technologies in audit reporting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colleen Knuff, CPA, CIA, CISA, CRMA, NPDP and Senior Director of Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting TeamMate Global Audit Solutions will present as part of the Innovative Approaches to Audit Reporting series at the 2020 IIA International Conference held virtually on November 2 – 4.


“Many audit organizations are still using multiple, fragmented processes and tools to document, prepare, and respond to audit reports. Based on data from over 1,000 global responses to the Touchstone Research for Internal Audit, most teams map to the low end of maturity for this critical component, even though this is one of the most consistent deliverables in our discipline.” said Knuff.

In the session, Knuff will talk about how technology solutions such as TeamMate provide audit leaders with the opportunity to increase their department’s maturity and value to the organization by enabling them to:

  • Take advantage of consistency and transparency of audit work already being performed
  • Consolidate an organization’s known issues into a centralized hub for management
  • Automate the communication of new issues and observations through response tracking and agile principles
  • Use sentiment analysis for unbiased language and consistency in Internal Audit’s communications to stakeholders
  • Use bots to predict where, and perhaps when, common issues may arise again

Visit Wolters Kluwer TeamMate during the 2020 IIA International Conference to learn more about the award-winning portfolio of TeamMate global audit solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer (WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


