Wolters Kluwer expert to present at the 2020 IIA International Conference

TeamMate global expert solutions thought leader to present on innovative concepts to leverage technologies in audit reporting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colleen Knuff, CPA, CIA, CISA, CRMA, NPDP and Senior Director of Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting TeamMate Global Audit Solutions will present as part of the Innovative Approaches to Audit Reporting series at the 2020 IIA International Conference held virtually on November 2 – 4.

“Many audit organizations are still using multiple, fragmented processes and tools to document, prepare, and respond to audit reports. Based on data from over 1,000 global responses to the Touchstone Research for Internal Audit, most teams map to the low end of maturity for this critical component, even though this is one of the most consistent deliverables in our discipline.” said Knuff.

In the session, Knuff will talk about how technology solutions such as TeamMate provide audit leaders with the opportunity to increase their department’s maturity and value to the organization by enabling them to:

Take advantage of consistency and transparency of audit work already being performed

Consolidate an organization’s known issues into a centralized hub for management

Automate the communication of new issues and observations through response tracking and agile principles

Use sentiment analysis for unbiased language and consistency in Internal Audit’s communications to stakeholders

Use bots to predict where, and perhaps when, common issues may arise again

