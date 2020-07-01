Wolfpack Students Are Ready for Their Future: Passport Academy Charter School to Celebrate 2020 Graduates

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Passport Academy Charter School (PACS), aka the ‘Wolfpack’, a tuition-free public charter school for under-credited students, serving students under 21 who have not been able to finish their high school education, will graduate nearly 100 students eager to grab on to their future. The ceremony will take place on July 2, 2020, 6:00 p.m., at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall.

Passport Academy has maintained from the onset of COVID-19 that an “in-person” graduation would take place. School principal, Mr. Jackson stated, “Our students have worked too hard and have waited too long for us not to do everything possible to be able to congratulate them and hand them their diplomas in person.”

Following all CDC guidelines and the guidelines of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, all students will be able to invite one guest of their choice. The ceremony will then be posted live and saved on YouTube for families to view. Mr. Jackson went on to say that, “our entire faculty is determined to give our students a graduation with all the pomp and circumstance that comes with high school graduation.”

Collectively, the school reports having students that have been accepted to colleges/universities and the military across Pennsylvania and beyond, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Slippery Rock University, Youngstown State University, The United States Army, and The United States Air Force.

“Our students have overcome challenges that would simply humble other people. They deserve their moment in the sun, and we were ready to move mountains to make sure it happened,” said Mr. Jackson. “With everything going on in the world, it’s been a very challenging year for PACS students, and we are excited for the opportunity to celebrate with them at their well-deserved graduation. We are family, and the relationships that we have built with our students is why we give 110% each and every day.”

Alexis McElroy is the Valedictorian. She plans to get her cosmetology license at beauty school and then to go to college to be a registered nurse. Amantha Schoen is the Salutatorian and plans to become a nanny. These students, as well as Mr. Jackson, will be available for media interviews.

Students enroll in PACS for a number of reasons, including those looking to escape bullying, some who may have fallen academically off track, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. PACS students access a robust online and in-person curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Passport Academy stresses the importance of relationships and personal instruction and mentoring from faculty and students.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Passport Academy Charter School 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 6:00 PM

WHO: Please contact Jeff “Bo” Jackson for more information at jjackson@hhpacs.org

About Passport Academy Charter School

Passport Academy Charter School (PACS) is an accredited, tuition-free Pittsburgh public charter school for under-credited students. Through PACS, students have access to the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about PACS, visit pacs.k12.com.

