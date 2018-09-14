WndrCo Leads $295 Million Round in AnchorFree

REDWOOD CITY — AnchorFree, which develops security products for mobile devices, has closed a $295 million investment led by WndrCo with participation from Accel, 8VC, SignalFire, Green Bay Ventures, and other leading technology investors and executives. The funds will be used to increase product development and market expansion and drive M&A activity.

AnchorFree’s co-founder and CEO David Gorodyansky has been joined on the Board by WndrCo Founding Partners Sujay Jaswa and Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Sameer Gandhi, Partner at Accel, with Jaswa serving as Chairman. WndrCo General Partner, ChenLi Wang has joined as a strategic advisor.

AnchorFree is the first company to bring enterprise-level privacy and security products to consumer mobile devices, helping to protect their identities and data online while working to secure against privacy and security challenges such as: browsing and identity data collected by ISPs and websites without user consent, hacking on public Wi-Fi hotspots, phishing, and malware attacks. In a just-released independent report from leading security and performance auditor AV-Test, AnchorFree was found to be the most transparent and trustworthy VPN provider. AV-Test found that, of those evaluated, AnchorFree was the only provider that has both issued a public transparency report and has never shared user data with law enforcement.

“Today’s digital threats are growing exponentially. Between security, privacy, and access, billions of people are impacted by data collection, security breaches, and censorship online,” said David Gorodyansky, Co-Founder and CEO, AnchorFree. “We built the world’s fastest proprietary VPN technology and the #1 mobile consumer security and privacy product in the world with Hotspot Shield. The WndrCo team brings deep operational experience in launching and scaling global tech products, and we look forward to working closely with them in pursuit of our mission to provide secure access to the world’s information for every person on the planet.”

AnchorFree’s flagship product Hotspot Shield has become a product for users to access the Internet in a more secure and private manner. AnchorFree’s products have been downloaded more than 650 million times by users across 190 countries, and are being downloaded more than 250,000 times a day with half of these coming from users in the U.S.