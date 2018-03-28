Wizeline Receives $43 Million Investment

Wizeline was founded in 2014 and has quickly grown to nearly 500 employees globally with year-on-year revenue growth of over 200%. The new funds will be used to accelerate growth through the scaling of development teams, sales & marketing functions, international expansion, and M&A.

Wizeline employs a global network of over 5000 developers and non-technical talent to build engaging customer experiences. Headquartered in San Francisco, Wizeline has offices in Guadalajara and Mexico City, Mexico, as well as in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Bismarck Lepe, CEO and co-founder of Wizeline, said, “Wizeline has always been focused on helping companies to innovate and to deliver better products to market faster. Software is the new frontier for all businesses, and Wizeline’s approach of marrying global talent with technology platforms allows us to deliver transformative solutions to the largest companies in the world. Tens of millions of people use a Wizeline-designed and developed product every single day.”

“We are very excited to partner with Wizeline, supporting Bismarck and his team to continue to deliver impressive growth,” said Marcelo Gigliani, Managing Partner of Apax Digital. “Wizeline has earned an enviable position in the high-end digital transformation consulting space, through its differentiated product-focused offering, its world-class engineering team, and its growing international roster of blue-chip customers. We aim to leverage Apax’s deep experience investing in leading global IT Services companies to accelerate Wizeline’s growth ambitions.”

In the last year, Wizeline has doubled headcount and developed a proprietary platform that uses automation and artificial intelligence to make the traditionally complex process of software development more efficient and reliable.