With 10M+ Secure Video Meeting Users; 8×8 and Jitsi Community to Unveil Next Steps in Secure Video Meetings

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCTR--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT)

What: 8x8 to reveal industry-leading commitment to privacy, security and encryption via live webcast.

Who: Ray Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder and Chairman of Constellation Research, and Emil Ivov, Ph.D., Founder of the Jitsi.org open-source project and the head of 8x8 Video Collaboration.

Why: Access to private, secure video meetings has never been more important to business continuity in the midst of global shelter-in-place orders. Everyone, anywhere, deserves secure meetings and the best video meetings are designed by all.

When: April 14, 2020; 10:00 AM Pacific / 1:00 PM Eastern

Where: Register for the Secure Video Meetings for All Webcast

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

John Sun, 1-408-692-7054

john.sun@8x8.com

Investor Relations:

Victoria Hyde-Dunn, 1-669-333-5200

victoria.hyde-dunn@8x8.com