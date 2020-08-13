WiSA Launches the WiSA Wave Marketing Program to Drive Category Sales

WiSA Wave leverages significant market research investment to drive revenue this fall and beyond for WiSA Certified products from over 20 brands by accelerating digital marketing campaigns supporting direct sales and reopening retailers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), launched its WiSA Wave marketing program. Providing customized campaigns and access to the Association’s robust consumer database and analytics, WiSA Wave presents members with supercharged digital marketing capabilities that accelerate product sales by leveraging WiSA’s growing digital audience. WiSA anticipates 250,000 consumers to have visited the Association’s website www.wisaassociation.org by Black Friday/Cyber Monday this fall.

“We’re seeing heightened interest in a home cinema sound experience, which is why we’re capitalizing on momentum and further spearheading the marketing and messaging of the wireless home theater category alongside our members,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “The Association has witnessed significant growth in web traffic and other key digital marketing metrics aiding in our development of this new program for WiSA members around the globe. We’ve tested a robust ad strategy to gather meaningful analytics that will help drive sales for members’ WiSA Certified™ and WiSA Ready™ products.”

Through WiSA Wave, members can formulate tailored campaigns leveraging WiSA’s Facebook, Google and email databases. Each database is based on consumer visits to WiSA’s website and presents consumers who are educated in wireless home theater and actively seeking better home entertainment. With retailers opening their store fronts across the country, brands will be able launch micro campaigns to WiSA consumers near those stores. Nationally, brands will be able to target consumers for direct sales as well as retail.

“We’re excited to be working with our members like Klipsch, LG, Xbox, Enclave, Savant, System Audio, Axiim, Harman, Bang & Olufsen, EC Living, Buchardt Audio and Platin on this new WiSA Wave marketing program to promote their innovative products to our growing base of consumers and drive cross promotions that leverage the WiSA ecosystem of world class wireless audio and entertainment products,” said Keith Washo, Vice President of Market Development for WiSA.

In addition to technology and certification, the role of WiSA is expanding into a consumer-facing cornerstone of wireless home cinema. In 2020, 44% of WiSA website visitors have clicked on links directing them to “learn more” or “buy now” and continued their journey directly to a member’s landing page to learn more and/or purchase products, showcasing the potential for WiSA Wave campaigns. WiSA Wave represents an entirely new value-add for members seeking proven targeted marketing tactics for new WiSA Certified and WiSA Ready products and elevates the market position of wireless high definition home audio.

