Windstream Unveils Powerful Portal Exclusively for Channel Partners

New WE Connect Partners portal includes a multitude of user-friendly tools and resources to enhance the experience for partners and their customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new portal developed by Windstream Enterprise (WE) exclusively for its channel partners launches today, giving those partners valuable real-time insight and additional capabilities to improve the experience they provide to their customers.

The WE Connect Partners portal is designed with the specific business needs of WE channel partners in mind, empowering them to maximize the value of Windstream’s industry-leading network communications services. To learn more about the WE Connect Partners portal, view this video.

“ We can’t flourish as a business unless our channel partners flourish, too,” said Matt Milliron, channel chief at Windstream. “ One of our ongoing strategic priorities at Windstream Enterprise is to continue investing in transformative technology solutions our partners need to maintain a competitive edge, and to support those investments with a forward-thinking, on-point go-to-market strategy that emphasizes channel integration. Developments like the WE Connect Partners portal are the latest reflection of that commitment to our channel partners.”

The WE Connect Partners portal is part of ongoing national channel integration efforts aimed at enriching the experience Windstream Enterprise provides to its channel partners. The portal launch comes just weeks after the editors at Channel Futures and Channel Partners honored Windstream Enterprise with a 2020 Channel Influencer Award, recognizing the company for the significant impact it is expected to have on the information and telecommunications technology indirect sales channel in the year ahead.

The WE Connect Partners portal fulfills those expectations. It creates a sophisticated but simple and intuitive experience that enables Windstream’s partners to easily manage and configure end-user services, gain critical analytical insight in real time, and access support whenever they need it.

It combines base management and insights, network analytics, reporting, location visibility and customer support features into a single view to help channel partners provide exceptional service to their end users. User-friendly and highly customizable dashboards offer ready access to insights that drive end users to strategic services, and to metrics on revenue streams and other KPIs. Partners also can use the portal to access renewal offers and marketing resources, and to get support across multiple channels.

By combining all these tools and resources in a single digital environment, the new WE Connect Partners portal is similar in many respects to the WE Connect enterprise customer portal that in 2019 earned Windstream a coveted Gold Stevie® Award in the IT Service Management Solution category for delivering a best-in-class customer experience.

