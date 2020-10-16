Windstream Names Drew Smith Treasurer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream, an innovative communications and software company, has named Drew Smith treasurer. The appointment is effective immediately. Smith previously served as assistant treasurer for the company.

“Drew is an astute finance professional and strong leader, who has excelled in key finance and operational roles since joining Windstream in 2008. He also was instrumental in developing our go-forward business plan and enhanced capital structure to drive sustainable growth as a private company. His promotion is most deserving, and I am pleased to continue working with him to advance our long-term growth objectives,” said Bob Gunderman, chief financial officer for Windstream.

As senior vice president of financial planning and treasurer, Smith oversees financial forecasting and planning, treasury and capital market functions and debt management, as well as business development for the company. He was named senior vice president of strategy, financial planning and business development in May 2017 and assistant treasurer in February 2018.

Smith previously served as president of consumer and small and medium-sized business services in markets where Windstream is a competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC). He also has served in senior leadership roles in access management, carrier relations and service delivery.

Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Arkansas. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

