BusinessWire

Windstream Names Drew Smith Treasurer

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Windstream Names Drew Smith Treasurer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream, an innovative communications and software company, has named Drew Smith treasurer. The appointment is effective immediately. Smith previously served as assistant treasurer for the company.



“Drew is an astute finance professional and strong leader, who has excelled in key finance and operational roles since joining Windstream in 2008. He also was instrumental in developing our go-forward business plan and enhanced capital structure to drive sustainable growth as a private company. His promotion is most deserving, and I am pleased to continue working with him to advance our long-term growth objectives,” said Bob Gunderman, chief financial officer for Windstream.

As senior vice president of financial planning and treasurer, Smith oversees financial forecasting and planning, treasury and capital market functions and debt management, as well as business development for the company. He was named senior vice president of strategy, financial planning and business development in May 2017 and assistant treasurer in February 2018.

Smith previously served as president of consumer and small and medium-sized business services in markets where Windstream is a competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC). He also has served in senior leadership roles in access management, carrier relations and service delivery.

Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Arkansas. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.


Contacts

David Avery, 501-748-5876
david.avery@windstream.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

FireEye to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 27, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter 2020 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after the close of the U.S. markets. …
BusinessWire

Impinj Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating and authenticating everyday items, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019….
BusinessWire

Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Second Quarter 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it expects revenues in the second fiscal q…