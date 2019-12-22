Willow Pumps $20 Million Round

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Willow, developer of an all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump, says it has raised an additional $20 million in funding. The investment was led by longtime investors NEA and Meritech Capital Partners as well as Lightstone Ventures and others. The company’s total capital raised to date is now $100 million.

The new funding will be used to fuel product development for new products and further Willow’s expansion into retail, insurance and international channels in order to reach more moms.

The Willow breast pump sells for $499.

Willow recently launched the Container, the newest innovation in the evolution of the Willow Pump that is the first and only wearable pump that gives moms the option to pump and pour with the Container or pump and store with spill-proof Milk Bags.

“The continued support from our existing investors reinforces Willow’s status as the leading wearable breast pump on the market. Not only did our breakthrough technology establish a new category of breast pumps, but we are constantly innovating to push the boundaries of what a breast pump can do,” said Vickie Mrva, President and CMO of Willow. “We’ll utilize this investment to further demonstrate our prowess in developing smart software and groundbreaking hardware with a keen eye for the specific needs of women, and making never-before seen advancements in femtech.”

“Willow has continued to shine as a beacon leading modern femtech, and we’re proud to have the company in our portfolio of brands changing the game for women everywhere,” said Dr. Josh Makower, General Partner at NEA. “It’s so important for companies like Willow to continue innovating in fields that have been previously overlooked, and we congratulate the team on this new marker of success and support.”