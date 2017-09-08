Williams-Sonoma Looks to Fill 4,000 Jobs

SAN FRANCISCO — Home furniture chain Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is holding its first-ever National Hiring Day, taking place on Thursday, September 14, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. local time at all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSI) branded stores across the U.S. and Canada. The company will also be accepting online applications for open positions at corporate offices and across supply chain management offices.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. expects to interview for approximately 4,000 positions across a variety of roles at Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, PBteen, Rejuvenation, and West Elm stores, as part of WSI’s National Hiring Day. The company invites interested store applicants to stop by their local stores with their resume to learn about part-time, full-time and seasonal career opportunities. For those interested in corporate or supply chain management positions, please visit the careers section at williams-sonomainc.com to apply, and note #WSINationalHiringDay under “source.”

“Culture is a top priority for us at Williams-Sonoma, Inc. We want to be an employer of choice and have a positive presence in the communities where we work,” said Laura Alber, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are proud that more than 50% of senior leadership across our enterprise is female. We welcome all, and stand for equality for our employees and for our customers.”

“We are invested in the areas we serve and believe in the power of connecting people within our local communities,” said Vicki Williams, Executive Vice President of Retail and Business Sales. “We are committed to finding smart, imaginative people to build teams from all backgrounds and skillsets and are eager to create new opportunities and open our doors on September 14 to welcome new faces to the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family.”

The company said it offers competitive pay, excellent benefits, team member discounts, rewarding culture, and career growth opportunities.

Openings are available in most departments across all WSI brand stores, however open positions and hiring levels will vary depending on individual locations’ business needs. Open stores roles may include:

Assistant Store Manager

Community Connection Coordinator

Social Media Specialist

Design Crew Home Stylist

Culinary Specialist

Shipper/Receiver

Installer

Sales Associate

Stock Associate

Visual Associate

To find the store nearest you hosting WSI National Hiring Day visit www.williams-sonomainc.com/store-locator/. While availability needs may vary per store, applicants for store positions must be available to work at least one weekday shift (Monday-Thursday) and two weekend shifts (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) per week.