Willdan Awarded $13 Million in Energy Service Performance Contracts for Washington School Districts

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has been selected by two Washington School Districts – Entiat School District 127 (Entiat Schools) and Vancouver Public Schools – to perform a total of $13 million in two design-build projects.

In Entiat Schools, Willdan will improve facility comfort while also reducing building energy use of a combined high school and middle school through the replacement of aging packaged rooftop units with new VRF and DOAS and the redesign and replacement of roofing and windows. The facilities will also receive an upgrade to its Building Automation System. These improvements will ensure easy, accurate temperature control in classrooms and multipurpose facilities, reducing annual operating and maintenance costs.

“We’ve appreciated Willdan’s turnkey approach to projects,” said Miles Caples, Superintendent of Entiat Schools. “Their assistance with public communications helped us to pass a $6 million bond for our upgrade projects. Willdan’s guaranteed construction cost and guaranteed savings has given us peace of mind that we can achieve more comfortable, energy-efficient classrooms with minimal risk on our end.”

Working closely with Vancouver Public Schools (VPS), Willdan will perform a full HVAC system redesign and upgrade, single pane window replacement, and lead abatement at Hough Elementary. The project also includes replacing a boiler plant with high efficiency options and controls upgrades at two other elementary schools. The proposed upgrades will reduce VPS’ maintenance costs, improve air quality and classroom comfort, eliminate exposure to environmental toxins, and save energy. This is Willdan’s fourth phase of major construction work with VPS and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

“These projects mark an expansion in our relationships with K-12 schools in Washington,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. “We’re pleased to continue growing our geographic footprint in the Pacific Northwest as more school districts see the advantage in Willdan’s turnkey approach and become long-term partners.”

About Entiat School District 127 (Entiat Schools)

Entiat Schools is a public school district located in Entiat, WA. It provides students with the necessary knowledge, skills, and attitudes to be productive and responsible citizens. It has 300+ students from grades pre-K through 12. For more information, visit www.entiatschools.org or follow Entiat Schools on Facebook.

About Vancouver Public Schools (VPS)

Formed in 1852, VPS is a school district in Vancouver, WA. Its mission is to provide an innovative learning environment that engages and empowers each student to develop the knowledge and essential skills to become a competent, responsible, and compassionate citizen. It educates 23,500 students across 21 elementary schools, six middle schools, and five high schools. For more information visit www.vansd.org or follow VPS on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Instagram.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical, including statements regarding Willdan’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, estimates, plans, or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that Willdan will not be able to reduce costs and preserve liquidity to maintain its operations during the continuation of this pandemic nor be able to resume its growth trajectory once pandemic-related restrictions are lifted and the economy begins to recover. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Willdan’s results, prospects, and opportunities; Willdan’s ability to adequately complete projects in a timely manner; Willdan’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive energy efficiency services market; changes in state, local, and regional economies and government budgets; Willdan’s ability to win new contracts, to renew existing contracts, and to compete effectively for contract awards through bidding processes; and Willdan’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions and execute on its growth strategy. Willdan’s business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 27, 2019. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

