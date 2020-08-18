Wiley Partners with PwC’s Academy Middle East

New Partnership Provides Virtual CPA® Exam Preparation to Meet Growing Demand in the Market

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) (NYSE: JW-B) today announced a strategic partnership with PwC’s Academy Middle East, the talent and skills development business of PwC Middle East, to provide virtual Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam preparation in the Middle East region, including UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon and Qatar. This partnership will address the need to continually upskill, especially as the world contends with the economic impact of COVID-19.

PwC Middle East’s 23rd Annual CEO Survey shows that 80% of CEOs consider a shortage of skills in the workforce a potential threat to their organization’s growth prospects, while 70% of CEOs recognize that they must maximize the potential of existing staff through upskilling programs. The global pandemic has highlighted the need for resilience in today’s workforce and accelerated transformation that was already underway. This shift presents a critical opportunity for workers to utilize this time to upskill and reskill, with 96% of adults believe that learning new skills and retraining will improve their future employability, according to PwC’s 2020 New World New Skills survey.

This partnership will benefit students, societies and institutions looking for global, state of the art online learning tools, matched by localized support and service. Learners can now access best-in-class training, equipped with Wiley’s state of the art learning platform, study materials, assessments, and mock exams for an unparalleled learning experience to ensure the best possible outcomes for the CPA qualification.

“Wiley is committed to supporting learners as they journey through education into the workplace,” said Renee Altier, Wiley SVP and General Manager, Business Education, & Careers. “We are thrilled to partner with PwC’s Academy Middle East and make a difference for the learners we serve.”

“CPA is a renowned qualification in the Middle East and we are excited to offer virtual training solutions to our clients to help them ace their exams,” said Taimur Ali Mir, Director of Professional Qualifications at PwC’s Academy.

Wiley and PwC’s Academy Middle East will host a complimentary introductory online session on August 25th to learn more about the CPA journey, including the eligibility criteria, the process, and what career advancement opportunities are available following completion of the qualification. Those interested can register here.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

About PwC’s Academy

PwC’s Academy is the talent and skills development business of PwC. We operate across the Middle East and are part of a growing network of PwC Academies present in over 40 countries worldwide. We lead change through the development of human capital. We design our programmes to deliver the knowledge, mindset and skills needed to solve today’s important problems and predict, prevent and manage tomorrow's. Learn more at https://www.pwcacademy-me.com/

