WideOpenWest, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WideOpenWest, Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW), a leading fully integrated provider of residential and commercial broadband, video and telephony services to customers in the United States, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the market closes on August 3, 2020.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (800) 459-5346 with the conference ID number WOWQ220.

A replay of the call will be available on August 3, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until August 17, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET, please dial (800) 934-8221.

About WOW!

WOW! is one of the nation's leading providers of broadband, cable TV and phone serving communities in the U.S. Our vision is connecting people to their world through the WOW! experience: reliable, easy, and pleasantly surprising, every time. For more information, please visit www.wowway.com.

Lucas Binder

VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

303-927-4951

Lucas.Binder@wowinc.com