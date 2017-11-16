Whole Foods Dropping More Prices

Amazon has announced new price cuts at Whole Foods Market, a national chain of organic supermarkets it bought in August.

Whole Foods will offer lower prices on best-selling grocery items and holiday staples at its stores, including a new lower price on organic and no antibiotic turkeys for all customers – and an even deeper discount on organic and no antibiotic turkeys for Amazon Prime members. This offer is a sneak preview of the special savings and in-store benefits Prime members can expect when Prime becomes the official rewards program of Whole Foods Market.

Amazon is hoping to get more people to sign up for its Prime membership, which costs $99 per year.

“These are the latest new lower prices in our ongoing integration and innovation with Amazon, and we’re just getting started,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO. “In the few months we’ve been working together, our partnership has proven to be a great fit. We’ll continue to work closely together to ensure we’re consistently surprising and delighting our customers while moving toward our goal of reaching more people with Whole Foods Market’s high-quality, natural, and organic food.”

All customers will be able to purchase select organic ($3.49/lb) and no antibiotic ($2.49/lb) turkeys at reduced prices, and just in time for Thanksgiving, Prime members will save even more on turkeys ($2.99/lb organic/$1.99/lb no antibiotic), while supplies last. All fresh turkeys sold at Whole Foods Market must meet the grocer’s strict quality standards, including no antibiotics, no animal by-products in their feed, and animal welfare audits by third-party certifiers like Global Animal Partnership.

Whole Foods Market will also offer lower prices starting today on an additional selection of customer favorites across its stores, including: Value Pack Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts (Organic and No Antibiotic), Responsibly Farmed Raw Peeled Shrimp, and holiday favorites such as 365 Everyday Value Canned Pumpkin, Organic Broccoli, 1lb Organic Salad Mixes, Organic Russet Potatoes, and Organic Sweet Potatoes.

All customers will also see reduced prices on products from some of the most well respected natural and organic brands, including Organic Rice from Lundberg Family Farms, Organic Beans from Eden Foods, Organic Chicken and Vegetable Broths from Pacific Foods, Organic Eggs and Milk from Organic Valley, and Toothpaste from Tom’s of Maine. Whole Foods Market is also offering lower everyday prices on some of the most popular products from well-known brands such as Chobani Yogurt, California Olive Ranch EVOO, Siggis Yogurt, Applegate Hot Dogs, and Fage Yogurt.

Whole Foods Market said customers are increasingly interested in buying eggs from hens that have access to pasture and so Whole Foods Market is excited to be able to offer lower prices on the entire line of Pasture Raised Eggs from Vital Farms, including their Vital Farms, and Alfresco Brands.

All of these lower prices are in addition to the reduced prices that customers are already enjoying on best-selling items such as conventional and organic bananas, farm-raised salmon, and no antibiotic NY strip steak.