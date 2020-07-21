 WhiteHat Security’s ‘Drive the Future’ Initiative Accelerates Access to Critical Application Security to Protect Our Modern Digital Economy

Nearly 55 percent of all attacks last year were application-specific1

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WH--WhiteHat Security, a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of NTT Ltd. and a world leader in application security, today announced the launch of its new ‘Drive the Future’ initiative, addressing the urgency to secure critical applications brought on by the pandemic and the need for organizations to accelerate their digital evolution from years to months.

Businesses around the world are constantly challenged by application-based attacks dominating the global and local threat landscape. As applications increasingly drive the global economy, sophisticated and relentless hackers are ready to exploit opportunities to attack and disrupt business. The pandemic has overwhelmed security professionals with the rapid pace at which critical applications are evolving.

“Not only did last year bring many application-specific and web application attacks, but this year, we see even higher value attacks brought on by COVID-19. For example, Cozy Bear, which is associated with Russian intelligence, has taken advantage of the chaos created by the pandemic by targeting COVID-19 vaccine developers’ research,” commented Craig Hinkley, CEO, WhiteHat Security. “Through our new initiative, we put organizations in the driver’s seat with the speed, tools and intelligence they need to stay securely on track, leaving hackers in the rear-view mirror and outdistancing the competition.”

‘Drive the Future’ will launch with a limited-time special offer, videos, blogs, blend of interactive content, and informative technical downloads throughout the year, helping put organizations in pole position to navigate the challenges of securing modern applications.

Get in and Drive the Digital Future - Ready. Secure. Go.

The special offer gives customers a high-level view of their risk posture and vulnerability verification for web and mobile applications. Customers get access to high-octane technology, a best-in-class cybersecurity pit crew and the comprehensive application security tools they need to have the safest and fastest car on the track. This solution puts time back in their teams’ schedules to focus on larger projects to keep their businesses up and running.

The heavily discounted bundle includes WhiteHat’s industry-proven Sentinel Dynamic, for complete web application security testing, and Sentinel Mobile, for advanced application security testing across the entire DevOps lifecycle, at a significant discount to the customer.

WhiteHat Security is an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Ltd. and is based in San Jose, CA, with regional offices across the U.S. and Europe. WhiteHat has been named a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing (AST) for the fifth time.

WhiteHat’s Sentinel application security platform offers a complete set of capabilities for dynamic, static, API, mobile and software composition analysis. The Sentinel platform delivers cloud and managed services, enabling businesses to quickly deploy an application security program across the entire software lifecycle (SLC). By combining both human and artificial intelligence with comprehensive attack and vulnerability research, WhiteHat helps customers identify and remediate vulnerabilities within all their applications. For more information, visit www.whitehatsec.com.

