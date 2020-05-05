WhiteHat Security Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

AppSec company believes new product developments and expanded global reach are validated by its Leader position

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GMQ--WhiteHat Security, an independent subsidiary of NTT Ltd. and a leading application security provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing (AST). This Leader position is based on the ability to execute and completeness of vision. This is WhiteHat’s fifth time being named a Leader in this report.

WhiteHat’s Sentinel application security platform offers a complete set of capabilities for dynamic, static, API, mobile and software composition analysis. The Sentinel platform delivers cloud and managed services, enabling businesses to quickly deploy an application security program across the entire software lifecycle (SLC). By combining both human and artificial intelligence with comprehensive attack and vulnerability research conducted by its Threat Research Center (TRC), WhiteHat helps customers identify and remediate vulnerabilities within all their applications.

The recognitions for WhiteHat Security come at a momentous time for the company. In July of 2019, WhiteHat was acquired by NTT Ltd., a leading global technology services company. This immediately enabled WhiteHat to bring solutions and professional services to clients in over 100 countries where NTT Ltd. operates. With major wins in 2019 across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Japan, WhiteHat Security continues to leverage channel partners, direct sales teams, and the global presence of NTT Ltd. to service customers worldwide.

In the companion Research Note to the “Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing” (April 2020) -- the “Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing” (April 2020) – WhiteHat Security has been named number one for application security testing for “Public-Facing Web Application” and number two for “Enterprise” testing and “Mobile and Client” testing. We think our positions in these reports underscore WhiteHat Security’s ability to deliver its technologies and services in the areas most critical to modern enterprises.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in application security testing,” said Craig Hinkley, CEO of WhiteHat Security. “I believe Gartner’s analysts recognized our commitment to innovation and our dedication to delivering industry-leading products to the market. We’re honored that a company like ours can be recognized.”

To download a complimentary copy of the full 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing report, visit: https://info.whitehatsec.com/Content-2020-GartnerMagicQuadrant_LPNew.html?utm_source=website&utm_medium=Q120-Website-GartnerMagicQuadrant

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About WhiteHat Security

WhiteHat Security is the leading advisor for application security with the most comprehensive platform powered by artificial and human intelligence. Trusted for nearly two decades by mid-sized to Fortune 500 organizations, WhiteHat Security empowers secure DevOps by continuously assessing the risk of software assets throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC). The company is an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT Ltd. and is based in San Jose, California, with regional offices across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.whitehatsec.com.

