White Castle Offering Free Slider, Drink May 15

Do you know what is celebrated on May 15? You probably didn’t know it’s National Slider Day.

The White Castle chain, known for its tasty hamburger sliders, is giving away a free slider and small beverage with a coupon posted on the WhiteCastle website Wednesday.

As the holiday’s official sponsor, White Castle expects to give away tens of thousands of free sliders in nearly 400 restaurants throughout the day. Also on May 15 and every Wednesday while supplies last, customers can sport western attire from bolo ties to boots to receive two free BBQ Original Sliders with any purchase. And in grocery aisles, Cravers can receive $1 cashback when they buy two boxes of any four or six count sliders via the Checkout51 app.

“At White Castle, we take tremendous pride in the 2×2 inch sliders we’ve been serving and perfecting for nearly 100 years,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We invented National Slider Day as a special tribute to the fans who share that appreciation for the slider and share their Cravings with us. We hope everyone will have the opportunity to bite into a tasty slider on May 15.”

To kick off the celebration, customers can receive one free slider (excludes doubles) and small Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage with a coupon posted to whitecastle.com on May 15. Fans far and wide can also enjoy $1 cashback through the end of May when they buy two boxes of any four or six count sliders using the Checkout51 app in grocery and convenience stores across the country.

“Slider accessibility is a priority at White Castle so we’re proud to offer our signature sliders in frozen aisles from coast to coast,” said Richardson.

Every Wednesday is “Western Wednesday” at the Castle, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy two free limited-time BBQ Original Sliders with any purchase when they wear their wild west apparel to a restaurant. The BBQ Original Slider joins the BBQ Brisket Slider and BBQ Impossible Slider in White Castle’s new limited-time BBQ Bash lineup.