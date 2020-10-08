Whil Adds its Workplace Wellbeing & Employee Performance Catalog to Degreed

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#employees--Whil, a science-based training platform for workplace mindfulness, stress resilience, sleep and mental & emotional wellbeing, announced a new partnership and integration with Degreed, the leading learning experience platform. Whil’s full catalog of 250+ mini-courses and 3,000+ daily sessions, articles and exercises is now available to mutual clients through the integration.

Additionally, Whil has made select resources freely available to all Degreed clients through the One-Click Provider Integration program. This complimentary content, which includes 200+ articles, blogs, webinars and insights, is specifically tailored to help employees reduce stress and boost performance. Any organization’s Degreed administrator can enable this integration via the One-Click Dashboard.

Joe Burton, Founder and CEO of Whil, shared, “More than ever, employees need the skills to manage stress, anxiety and sleep issues in the face of ongoing change and disruption both inside and outside of the workplace. We’re incredibly excited to help Degreed’s clients create high performing cultures that start with employee wellbeing.”

“Mental health couldn’t be more important for organizations to be thinking about. According to our upcoming State of Skills report, anxiety about skills is becoming a major mental health and wellness issue with nearly four-in-10 (38%) workers and business leaders stating that a lack of confidence in their skills makes their mental health suffer,” said Sarah Danzl, Head of Global Communications at Degreed. “Whil's focus on employee mindfulness and mental & emotional wellbeing is a welcome addition to our One-Click library and supports our continued drive to improve Degreed's content offering.”

Whil’s content catalog leverages 300+ evidence-based studies, incorporates 35+ of the world's leading MDs, PhDs and Certified Experts, and is based on decades of experience in neuroscience, mindfulness, positive psychology and Adult Learning Theory. Whil’s current customers include Harvard Business School, Toyota, Poly (Polycom), Ansell, Square, Allina Health, Northwestern Mutual, Independence University and 250+ other companies committed to building mindful cultures.

Employers interested in learning more about Whil should visit whil.com.

About Whil

Whil is the leading digital solution for training stress resilience, mindfulness, sleep, wellbeing and emotional intelligence skills. Our mini-courses and sessions are based on decades of experience in neuroscience, mindfulness, emotional intelligence, positive psychology and Adult Learning Theory. Over 250 companies are currently using Whil to reduce absenteeism, stress, turnover and healthcare costs - while creating more mindful, high-performance cultures.

Learn more about Whil: Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. We integrate and curate all the resources people use to learn — including learning management systems and millions of courses, videos, articles, books, and podcasts. Then we use behavioral and data science to analyze everyone's skills, and to automatically personalize career development based on their jobs, strengths, and goals. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

Learn more about Degreed: Website | YouTube | LinkedIn | Twitter

Alan Blashaw

Marketing Manager, Whil

alan@whil.com

+1.310.346.2506

Sarah Danzl

Head of Global Communications, Degreed

sarah@degreed.com

+1.303.817.7137