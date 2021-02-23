PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #academicresearch–Wharton Research Data Services Expands RavenPack Analytics, Giving Researchers Extensive Scope and Depth of Events, News Sentiment, and Media Coverage
Forty Seven Inc. Completes $75 Million Series A
PALO ALTO — Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, has completed the first half of a committed $75 million Series A financing round and has licensed the rights to multiple immuno-oncology programs from Stanford University.
The Series A financing was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sutter Hill Ventures with participation from Clarus Ventures and GV (formerly Google Ventures). The license includes rights to over 100 issued or pending U.S. or foreign patents that cover the antibody Hu5F9-G4 and several other novel immune checkpoint inhibitors and cancer-specific antibodies.
Sprint Adds 43 Stores, 300 Jobs in Northern California
SAN FRANCISCO — National wireless company Sprint continues to expand and invest in Northern California by adding more than 300 new jobs and 43 new retail locations throughout the area by the end of 2017. The new jobs will include a combination of retail, operations and technical experts. Currently, Sprint counts more than 860 employees and […]
Samsung Unveils Galaxy S7 Phone
Samsung Chairman DJ Koh unveils the new Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge phones in Barcelona.
Samsung Electronics has announced the newest additions to the Galaxy family of products—Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon Wireless will carry the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge in stores beginning March 11, with pre-orders starting at 5:00 a.m. PST on February 23.