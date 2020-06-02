WEX’s Health Division Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners

FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, will today announce WEX’s Health division’s 2019 Partner Excellence Award winners during WEX Momentum, a series of complimentary virtual learning and networking events.

The annual awards underscore partner achievements from 2019, including the fact that WEX’s Health division’s technology platform provides healthcare payment solutions to more than 390,000 employers and 31.8 million consumers across the United States and Canada.

“We are incredibly grateful for our amazing partner network and are inspired and driven by their growth, dedication and commitment to simplifying the business of healthcare,” said Robert Deshaies, president, Health, WEX. “Our Partner Excellence Awards are an annual highlight, and this year more than ever, it is an amazing honor to celebrate their successes and accomplishments.”

Award recipients are being recognized for reaching significant milestones in 2019 across several areas including growth, evangelism, leadership, innovation and customer service as well as overall outstanding partner successes. The winners span WEX’s Health division’s partner base—which includes large to mid-sized health plans, banks, payroll providers, private exchanges, benefits consultants and leading third-party administrators—and represent a wide breadth of leadership, knowledge and expertise across multiple industries.

The WEX Health 2019 Partner Excellence Award winners in their respective categories are:

Innovator Achievement

Bank of America

Paylocity

Evangelizer Achievement

Benefit Extras

Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group

Visionary Achievement

ArmadaCare

Associated Bank

Producer Achievement

Consolidated Admin Services LLC

ProBenefits, Inc.

Market Maker Achievement

ASIFlex

UPMC Health Plan

Sales Excellence

Chard Snyder, an Ascensus Company

The Harrison Group

Service Excellence

Trion Group, a Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC Company

Leadership Excellence: Phillip Floyd of McGriff Insurance Services, Inc.

New Partner of the Year: The Central Trust Bank

COBRA Partner of the Year: Benefit Strategies, LLC

Billing Partner of the Year: Rehn & Associates

Technology Solutions Partner of the Year: UnitedHealth Group

Consultant Partner of the Year: Lockton Companies—Kansas City

CDH Platform Partner of the Year: Pro-Flex Administrators, LLC

Partner of the Year: Infinisource, Inc.

